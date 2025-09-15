Goldman warns AI’s $115B blind spot is distorting growth data

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 19:30
Boom
BOOM$0.008974-1.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.144+0.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001854-2.26%

Goldman Sachs said the current artificial intelligence boom is not showing up in government growth statistics. The bank’s analysts argued that roughly $115 billion is uncounted in official growth statistics.

The analysts calculated that AI technology has contributed about $160 billion in real U.S. economic activity since 2022, representing 0.7% of GDP. Only around $45 billion (0.2% of GDP) of AI-led growth has been recorded.

Goldman Sachs believes the impact of AI on GDP was smaller

Goldman Sachs analysts revealed that the uncounted $115B indicates the difference between what companies report and what the government measures. They also said it’s the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis method of calculating growth.

The analysts argued that the measured impact of AI on GDP was smaller because BEA’s methodology for estimating growth considers semiconductors as intermediate inputs. They revealed that semiconductors are only counted towards final demand when the products, such as consumer laptops, that they enable are sold.

The observers stated that the AI chips developed in recent years are being used for training and supporting AI models. They believe that the semiconductors build an intangible asset whose final output value has not been fully capitalized or measured in growth statistics.

The analysts also said that new import policies disrupted the impact of AI technology on GDP. They noted that business investment in AI equipment surged in the first half of 2025 because companies rushed to import servers and networking gear ahead of President Donald Trump’s import levies.

The analysts acknowledged that the trend reflects one-time frontloading ahead of tariffs, thus exaggerating normal AI investment demand. They believe the AI investment boost was partly offset because imports are subtracted from GDP.

AI propels the S&P 500 to all-time highs

According to a separate note from Goldman Sachs earlier this month, AI’s impact on economic growth is hard to pin down since companies are also struggling to show it in their bottom lines. They said that the shares of S&P 500 companies quantifying the impact of AI on earnings today remain limited despite most firms mentioning AI on earnings calls in the second quarter of the year.

Artificial intelligence has propelled the S&P 500 to all-time highs, while data from Slickcharts shows that Nvidia makes up approximately 7% of the index. The S&P 500’s top eight publicly traded companies are also heavily invested in artificial intelligence. Those firms make up more than 36% of the S&P 500 and are ramping up their AI spending to release products and services that use the technology.

Other companies in the S&P 500 are also heavily invested in AI, including Oracle, Palantir, and Cisco. The trio makes up more than 2% of the S&P 500 combined, and their continued increase in AI investments could cause the stock market to continue to grow.

The financial institution recently warned that the stock market could drop by 20% once AI spending slows down. Goldman Sachs Analyst Ryan Hammond said there’s the danger of hyperscalers inevitably cutting back on AI expenditures.

AI spending has surged in the first half of 2025, but Hammond wrote that a few analysts expect a sharp deceleration in Q4 2025 through to 2026. However, tech giant Meta Platforms revealed last week that the company will spend $600 billion on AI over the next three years. 

The firm’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, also highlighted that there’s a possibility the company will invest more than $600 billion during the specified period. He added that a significantly high number was possible through the end of the decade.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar