Good Charlotte Scores Its First Win On One Chart After 25 Years As A Band

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:01
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 12

Good Charlotte’s new release Motel Du Cap debuts at No. 30 on the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Albums chart, marking the band’s first entry on the tally. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2171 — Pictured: (l-r) Billy Martin, Benji Madden, Joel Madden, and Paul Thomas of musical guest Good Charlotte pose together backstage on Thursday, August 7, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Good Charlotte released its eighth full-length album Motel Du Cap. The project — the group’s first in almost seven years — brings the pop-punk hitmakers back to several charts in the United Kingdom.

In one instance, Motel Du Cap even manages to help the group, which first rose to prominence more than two decades ago, reach one tally for the first time in one of the largest music markets on the planet.

Good Charlotte’s First Vinyl Win

Motel Du Cap opens on the Official Vinyl Albums chart this week, standing out as the thirtieth bestselling title on the format. Good Charlotte earns its first placement on the vinyl-only tally in the U.K. this week.

Good Charlotte Follows Ethel Cain, MGK and Gracie Abrams

The newly-released Motel Du Cap is the twelfth-highest-debuting title on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. The roster is owned by Royston Club’s Songs for the Spine, which opens at No. 1. The highest tier on the tally sees seven projects launch, including new releases by Ethel Cain, MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly), Gracie Abrams, Babymetal, The Black Keys, and others.

Good Charlotte Earns a New Top 10 Album

Motel Du Cap kicks off its time in loftier positions on every other U.K. ranking on which it debuts this frame. The set only makes it to the top 10 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums list, where it opens at No. 3. The latest from the “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” chart-toppers also lands on the Official Album Sales, Official Physical Albums, and Official Album Downloads rosters, beginning its time at Nos. 18, 19, and 25, respectively.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/19/good-charlotte-scores-its-first-win-on-one-chart-after-25-years-as-a-band/

