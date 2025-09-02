Good News Regarding Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 15:57
RealLink
REAL$0.05787+1.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,183.64+1.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09666-4.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1187-0.91%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%

The adoption and daily use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies continues to grow.

At this point, the latest news came from the United Arab Emirates.

RAK Properties, one of the largest publicly traded real estate companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced that it will begin accepting cryptocurrencies in international real estate transactions.

Accordingly, RAK Properties announced that it will officially support crypto payments such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT).

Cryptocurrencies used by customers for payments will be converted into UAE fiat currency before being deposited into RAK Properties.

RAK Properties said in a statement that it plans to increase accessibility and improve transaction convenience for global investors through the introduction of cryptocurrency payments.

“This move enables RAK Properties to attract a new generation of global buyers looking to invest in the rapidly growing property market.

Customers can now purchase their properties using major digital assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH and more.”

The UAE has recently become a major hub for the cryptocurrency industry, with clear regulatory frameworks and the absence of taxes on crypto profits fueling interest in digital assets.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/good-news-regarding-bitcoin-btc-and-altcoins-from-the-united-arab-emirates-uae/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Partager
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Partager
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet