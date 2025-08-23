“Good Sign” as Top Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Applications After Court Ends Ripple Case

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/08/23 16:02
U
U$0.01404-10.00%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02506+0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,052.27-1.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09944-3.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1321-1.04%
XRP
XRP$3.0257-0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sign
SIGN$0.07292+4.12%

In a remarkable development, several asset managers submitted amended filings with the U.S. SEC, updating their spot XRP ETF applications on the same day.  On August 22, CoinShares, Grayscale, Canary, Franklin, WisdomTree, Bitwise, and 21Shares updated their S-1 applications with the SEC for spot-based XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  The updated filings allow more flexible structures in the proposed XRP funds. According to the filings, the asset managers want the funds to permit XRP or cash creations as well as cash or in-kind redemptions.  This update possibly aligns with the SEC’s preference and could improve the approval chances of the XRP ETFs. Experts Say It’s a Good Sign  Prominent Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart noted that the simultaneous updates from multiple prospective XRP ETF issuers strongly indicate they are responding to SEC feedback. Notably, he referred to the move as a good sign, emphasizing that the update is “mostly expected.”  https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1959004033596743695 Interestingly, Nate Geraci, the President of NovaDius Wealth Management, also viewed the cluster of amendments as a “very good sign.” Such updates typically indicate that the spot XRP ETF applications are progressing in the SEC’s review process.  Notably, the issuers updated their applications on the same day the Second Circuit approved the SEC and Ripple’s request to withdraw their appeals.  Court Clears Legal Fog Around XRP  Renowned community figure “All Things XRP” claimed the Second Circuit’s decision cleared the legal fog around XRP, putting the token in the same regulatory class as Bitcoin and Ethereum.  The user suggested that the coordinated timing of the update and the legal decision shows the issuers were waiting for that exact legal clarity to proceed with their spot XRP ETF applications. With the SEC case resolved, he speculated that the XRP ETF approval odds had spiked to 95%. This implies that the community figure believes the SEC will likely approve the launch of the products.  The developments had an immediate impact on XRP, with its price soaring to $3.08 within hours. Notably, XRP’s volume also skyrocketed, with whales accumulating huge amounts of the token, according to All Things XRP.  XRP Mirrors Bitcoin ETF Journey  Furthermore, he indicated that the sequence mirrors Bitcoin’s ETF journey. First, Bitcoin gained regulatory clarity, followed by the SEC easing its stance on the asset, which triggered a wave of BTC ETF applications and ultimately a major price rally.  The expert claims XRP is currently in the exact position Bitcoin was before its ETF approval. He expects a favorable decision by October 2025. It bears mentioning that the SEC has a final deadline of October to decide the fate of several XRP ETFs, including the proposed funds from Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares.  Although major players like BlackRock have yet to file for a spot XRP ETF, analysts estimate that institutional inflows into existing XRP ETFs from Grayscale, Franklin, and Bitwise could exceed $5 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001313+0.76%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004486+13.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,067.22-1.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,747.39+0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Partager
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.765-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model