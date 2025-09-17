Google AI Backs Stablecoins in Coinbase-Powered Payments

Key Notes

Google’s new AI platform supports stablecoin and card payments, streamlining transactions between AI agents.

Coinbase is partnering with Google to enable seamless crypto payments within the new system.

The platform builds on Google’s earlier AI agent framework and aligns with broader stablecoin adoption in tech.

Tech giant Google has unveiled a new open-source AI platform that supports stablecoin payments alongside traditional methods like credit and debit cards.

The platform is designed to streamline transactions between AI applications, making payments faster and more flexible.







Google Partners With Coinbase for Stablecoin Integration

To integrate stablecoins, Google partnered with Coinbase, which has developed its own AI and crypto payments system.

Earlier this month, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that they are aggressively implementing AI in writing the company code.

In addition to this, Google has collaborated with the Ethereum Foundation and more than 60 other organizations, including Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy, to ensure broad compatibility and secure transactions.

Erik Reppel, head of engineering at Coinbase’s developer platform, told Fortune that the collaboration ensures both companies’ payment systems can work together seamlessly. “We’re all working to figure out how we can make AI transmit value to each other,” he said.

Leveraging AI Agents for Autonomous Transactions

The tech giant said that it will leverage AI agents to facilitate seamless autonomous transactions between different AI applications.

Google’s new agent-to-agent payments protocol expands on a framework launched in April, which standardizes communication between AI agents.

The new system makes sure that transactions between agents are secure and executed according to human intent, said a Google executive.

Speaking on the development, James Tromans, the head of Web3 at Google Cloud said:

Google is among the major tech companies exploring stablecoin integrations, a trend gaining traction in Silicon Valley under a crypto-friendly U.S. administration.

Other firms, such as Apple, Airbnb, and Meta, have explored similar initiatives. In June, Shopify announced plans to offer stablecoin payments to its users later this year.

Tech giant Google is keenly exploring the blockchain and crypto ecosystem recently. Last month, in August, Google Cloud introduced its own Layer-1 blockchain, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), aimed at streamlining digital payment processes for financial institutions and enterprises. The protocol is currently operating in a private testnet phase, with a public rollout planned in the coming months.

