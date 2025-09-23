DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly powerDOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 02:11
AdEx
ADX$0.1094-8.98%

Google is fighting to prevent the breakup of its advertising business as a major U.S. antitrust trial gets underway in Alexandria, Virginia. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states are pushing for the tech giant to sell its ad exchange, AdX, arguing that it has abused its dominance in online advertising.

This high-profile case is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on Big Tech. Similar legal battles are underway against Meta, Amazon, and Apple, making Google’s trial a key test of how far courts will go to reshape the online advertising landscape.

DOJ pushes Google to sell AdX in court

The DOJ claims Google exploits websites through its AdX platform by charging a 20% fee on every ad sale. Critics argue that this fee is excessive, giving it an unfair edge over competitors.

The agency is pushing for the tech giant to sell AdX and make the ad auction system transparent. DOJ officials believe this would allow other companies to compete fairly, since Google controls nearly all ad auctions.

Judge Leonie Brinkema, who presides over the trial, has already stated that Google holds illegal monopolies in online advertising. She will determine the remedies required, but the DOJ says the company should also sell its publisher ad server if its proposed reforms fail to boost competition within four years.

The trial will feature testimonies from media industry figures affected by Google’s dominance. Representatives from DailyMail.com, Advance Local, and former News Corp leaders will describe how Google forced them to remain within its ad system. Witnesses say Google’s auction process gave its own advertisers the first and last opportunity to bid, leaving website owners with less revenue than they might have earned in a fair market.

They will also explain how Google’s policies hindered publishers from cutting costs and blocked competition from other ad tech companies. These accounts aim to show the real-world impact of Google’s control and support the DOJ’s argument that selling AdX and implementing these reforms would foster fairer competition in online advertising.

Google proposes policy changes to avoid breakup

In response, Google told the court that it does not want to be forced to sell AdX and that the court should take a careful approach before making any big decisions. The company referred to a recent case in Washington, D.C., where another judge looked at a similar antitrust case about Google Search and rejected most of the demands from the DOJ. 

Google says selling AdX could create long-lasting problems and confusion for advertisers who pay to show their ads. Additionally, it says it would be better for everyone if the rules and policies were changed rather than the entire business being broken up.

The court insists that changing the rules will help publishers and advertisers work more easily in the market and let other companies compete fairly. However, Google’s main goal is to keep the current system and avoid chaos for businesses that rely on its ad systems.

The Department of Justice argues that these changes are insufficient, as Google would still control the key parts of the ad system. During the trial, the court may also review internal Google studies and documents from a past European investigation into selling AdX.

These documents could show Google’s thoughts about selling AdX, its meaning, and why the firm chose not to sell it. Showing these documents in court may make things difficult for Google because it could prove that the company could have sold AdX but decided to keep it. 

If the court sides with the DOJ, this could be the biggest change to Google’s business since the company started. However, if the court asks the firm only to change policies, many people who worry about Big Tech may see it as another missed chance to reduce the power of very large companies. Either way, the outcome will show how far courts will go to make online advertising fair.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds