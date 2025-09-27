Google Appeals to Supreme Court in Clash Over Android App Billing

TLDRs;

Google is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay a Play Store order set to take effect in October 2025.

The order stems from Epic Games’ antitrust victory, requiring Google to allow competing app stores and billing systems.

Google argues sudden reforms risk Android user security and should be reviewed by the Supreme Court first.

The case coincides with mounting antitrust actions against Google, including a major U.S. ad tech monopoly trial.

Google has asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene in its high-stakes battle over Android app billing.

The company filed an emergency request with Justice Elena Kagan, seeking to pause a lower court order that would force sweeping changes to its Play Store policies beginning October 22, 2025.

The move marks the latest twist in Google’s long-running clash with Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, which has accused the company of maintaining an unlawful monopoly over app distribution and payments on Android devices.

Epic’s lawsuit reshapes mobile app landscape

The legal fight began in 2020 when Epic filed antitrust lawsuits against both Apple and Google after its in-game payment system was removed from their app stores. While Apple largely prevailed in its case, Google has faced heavier losses.

In July 2025, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a jury verdict that found Google had restricted competition by forcing developers to rely on its Play Store and in-app billing system. The ruling requires Google to allow third-party app marketplaces and alternative payment systems on Android.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney celebrated the decision, calling it a breakthrough moment for developers. He emphasized that the ruling would allow the Epic Games Store to be distributed more freely through Google Play, a development he believes will lower costs for consumers and unlock new opportunities for creators.

Google’s defense: stability and security

In its Supreme Court filing, Google argued that the lower court’s mandate could create “irreversible disruptions” for Android’s ecosystem.

The company said sudden changes to billing and marketplace access would undermine security protections that safeguard users against fraud and malware.

Google added that it was not opposed to competition but maintained that reforms of such scale should be carefully reviewed to prevent unintended consequences. The request to delay implementation, the company said, would provide time for the Supreme Court to fully consider the case without forcing premature structural changes.

Wider regulatory pressure intensifies

The Play Store battle is unfolding against a backdrop of mounting global regulatory scrutiny of Google’s business practices. Earlier this week, the company faced another legal hurdle as it prepared to stand trial in Virginia over alleged monopolization of online advertising technology.

That case, led by the U.S. Department of Justice, could force Google to divest parts of its lucrative ad exchange and potentially spin off related services. Together, the Play Store and ad tech cases underscore the broad antitrust momentum sweeping through the U.S., as regulators seek to curb the dominance of major tech companies including Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta.

Analysts note that if the Supreme Court sides with Epic, the Android app economy could be reshaped overnight, weakening one of Google’s most profitable business lines. However, if the court grants Google’s request, the company would gain crucial breathing room to defend its platform while navigating broader antitrust challenges worldwide.

The post Google Appeals to Supreme Court in Clash Over Android App Billing appeared first on CoinCentral.