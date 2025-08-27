In a significant move for the financial tech industry, Google Cloud has revealed the creation of its “Universal Ledger” Blockchain network, designed specifically to cater to the financial sector. Rich Widmann, who spearheads Web3 Strategy at Google Cloud, shared this development via LinkedIn, noting that the network is presently undergoing private testing.
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/google-cloud-develops-robust-blockchain-network