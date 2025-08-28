Google Cloud Launches Universal Ledger to Accelerate Payments Innovation

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 11:04
After a year of explosive stablecoin growth, Google Cloud has unveiled its Universal Ledger (GCUL), a programmable, compliance-ready platform designed to modernize payments and digital asset settlement for banks and institutions. From Stablecoin Surge to GCUL: Google Cloud Reimagines Financial Infrastructure Stablecoins proved their staying power in 2024, processing $30 trillion in transactions, a staggering […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/google-cloud-launches-universal-ledger-to-accelerate-payments-innovation/

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend. Related reading: Targeting $190,000, Bitcoin Valuation Report for the Third Quarter of 25
PANews2025/08/28 11:17
The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.
PANews2025/08/28 11:22
Lagrange Partners with LazAI to Bring DeepProve’s Verifiable AI Technology to the Blockchain

PANews reported on August 28th that the AI project Lagrange announced a partnership with LazAI Network to bring DeepProve's verifiable AI technology to blockchain and scale it. Through this integration, DeepProve will support the minting of DATs (Data Asset Tokens) for AI models, agents, and data streams on LazAI. These DATs will be verifiable, ownable, tradable, and programmable.
PANews2025/08/28 10:55
