Google Cloud Launches Universal Ledger to Accelerate Payments Innovation

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.