Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain GCUL

Google’s Layer 1 blockchain for financial institutions appears to have become a reality, with the Google Cloud Universal Ledger project currently running in a private testnet phase.

This information emerged from a social media post by Google’s Head of Web3 Strategy, marking a significant development in the blockchain infrastructure.

Designed for Institutional Demands

The newly revealed ledger is a high-performance, trust-neutral blockchain platform supporting smart contracts developed using the popular Python language.

The development confirms that the major technology company is directly entering the blockchain infrastructure space, potentially lowering the entry barrier for numerous institutional developers. Google designed these features to meet rigorous demands in the global financial sector.

A Strategy of Neutral Infrastructure

One of GCUL’s key strategic elements is its unique positioning as neutral infrastructure. Competing financial firms rarely build applications on rivals’ proprietary blockchains. For example, Tether would avoid using the blockchain that Circle developed.

Google aims to provide a foundational layer upon which any financial institution can safely build, leveraging its established role as a neutral cloud services and infrastructure provider.

This approach reflects a broader trend in the IT industry, where companies such as Tether, Stripe, and, more recently, Circle have launched their own Layer-1 (L1) blockchains.

GCUL represents the culmination of several years of dedicated research and development work within Google. Google kept the project private for years but now publicly acknowledges its existence. The company will release more extensive technical details soon.

These future disclosures will provide much greater clarity about the blockchain’s architecture and specific capabilities.

Industry observers are now closely watching for upcoming official announcements from the company. GCUL shows Google’s serious commitment to Web3 technology. Its focus on financial institutions and neutrality could challenge existing Layer 1 solutions.

The project’s success will ultimately depend on the forthcoming technical specifications and subsequent market adoption.

The post Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain GCUL appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/google-cloud-unveils-l1-blockchain-gcul/