Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/19 02:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1475+3.58%
Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support

The Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) supports both traditional payment methods and digital currencies called stablecoins.

This move puts Google in direct competition with payment giants Visa and Mastercard, who are also racing to capture the growing market for AI-powered shopping. The timing appears strategic as stablecoin transactions surged to $5.7 trillion in 2024, with a 66% jump in Q1 2025.

How AI Agents Will Handle Your Money

The new protocol solves a basic problem: how can businesses trust that an AI agent actually has permission to spend someone’s money? Google’s system uses digital contracts called “mandates” that work like tamper-proof receipts. These contracts prove a user gave their AI agent specific authority to make a purchase.

James Tromans, Google’s head of Web3, told Fortune that the protocol was built “from the ground up to factor in both heritage and existing payment rail capabilities as well as forthcoming capabilities such as stablecoins.”

The system works in two ways. For immediate purchases, users can tell their AI agent something like “Find me white running shoes.” The agent then shows options and waits for approval before buying. For pre-planned purchases, users can set up rules in advance, such as “Buy concert tickets the moment they go on sale for up to $200.”

More than 60 companies helped develop the protocol, including American Express, Mastercard, PayPal, Coinbase, and Salesforce.

Stablecoins Take Center Stage

Google partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to add stablecoin support. Stablecoins are digital currencies designed to maintain steady values, usually tied to the U.S. dollar. Unlike Bitcoin, which can swing wildly in price, stablecoins stay relatively stable.

@coinbase

Source: @coinbase

Erik Reppel, Coinbase’s head of engineering, explained the partnership: “We’re all working to figure out how we can make AI transmit value to each other.”

The stablecoin market has exploded in recent years. These digital dollars now move more money than Visa and Mastercard combined, reaching $27.6 trillion in transaction volume during 2024. About $280 billion worth of stablecoins currently circulate globally.

This growth matters because stablecoins can process payments 24/7 without the delays that traditional banking systems often face. For AI agents that might need to make purchases at any hour, this constant availability becomes crucial.

The Competition Heats Up

Google faces strong competition in this emerging market. Stripe recently announced its own blockchain called Tempo, designed specifically for stablecoin payments. The project includes backing from major companies like Deutsche Bank, Shopify, and OpenAI.

Mastercard launched Agent Pay in April 2025, introducing special tokens that let AI agents make purchases. Visa followed with its own AI payment tools that connect directly to its massive payment network.

The race reflects broader consumer interest in AI shopping. A Salesforce study from March 2025 found that 66% of shoppers want AI agents to grab high-demand items before they sell out. Another 65% want agents that automatically buy products when prices drop to target levels.

Payment companies see huge potential. Michael Shaulov, CEO of crypto infrastructure firm Fireblocks, noted that payment companies represent just 11% of their clients but handle 16% of all stablecoin transactions, with over 30% quarterly growth.

Real-World Applications

Google envisions AI agents handling complex shopping tasks. In one example, a user planning a weekend trip could tell their agent: “Book me a flight and hotel in Palm Springs for the first weekend of November, with a $700 budget.” The agent would then coordinate with multiple booking platforms to find the best combination and execute both purchases simultaneously.

Another scenario involves smart shopping alerts. A customer wanting a specific jacket in green could tell their agent to monitor availability and automatically purchase it when found, even paying up to 20% more than the original price.

These capabilities extend beyond consumer shopping. Businesses could use AI agents for procurement, automatically ordering supplies when inventory runs low or securing better deals from suppliers.

Regulatory Tailwinds Boost Adoption

The regulatory environment has become friendlier to stablecoins. The U.S. passed the GENIUS Act, which provides clearer rules for stablecoin issuers. This regulatory clarity has encouraged more companies to explore stablecoin integration.

Major financial institutions have taken notice. Citigroup projects the stablecoin market could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030, potentially surpassing the entire current cryptocurrency market.

Several factors drive this growth. Stablecoins can reduce cross-border payment fees by 30-60% compared to traditional banks. They also enable instant settlements, which traditional banking systems often cannot match due to business hour limitations and processing delays.

The Digital Payment Revolution

Google’s entry signals that AI-powered payments have moved beyond experimentation. The company’s vast ecosystem—including Android phones and Chrome browsers—provides a massive potential user base for the new protocol.

The stakes are high. As Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz predicted, AI agents may eventually become “the biggest user of stablecoins.” Companies that establish early dominance in this space could control critical infrastructure for the next generation of digital commerce.

With Google, Stripe, Visa, and Mastercard all competing aggressively, the race to enable AI spending has only just begun.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Wink
LIKE$0.00983-4.22%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013743-1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.1569-0.84%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold