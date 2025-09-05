Homepage > News > Business > Google fuels media digitization; Da Nang drives digital tourism

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) have launched the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) 2025 to support the digitization efforts of community-based independent news publishers.

Administered by Tshikululu Social Investments, the fund is worth R114 million ($6 million) and is open to South African-based news outlets keen on embracing digitization. Early-stage, mid-stage, and established news publishers can apply for the fund to amplify their digitization efforts.

However, eligible applicants must be members of the Press Council and operate a publication with a substantial South African audience. They are also expected to show editorial independence and a keen focus on public-interest journalism while showing a defined digital transformation blueprint.

Each application will pass through screening and receive scoring from the DNTF’s Independent Adjudication Committee. Afterward, successful applications will receive final ratification from the DNTF’s Oversight and Advisory Board.

South Africa-based independent news publishers can apply for the DNTF across three tiers. Applicants can receive R380,000 ($20,000), R950,000 ($52,000), and R1,900,000 ($104,000) yearly based on foundational digital capacity, expanding reach, or exploring digital revenue models, respectively.

The DNTF allows up to three years of multi-year funding, hinged on performance and an annual review. Pundits have hailed the fund for its potential to strengthen and future-proof the local independent news publishing ecosystem.

At the moment, the ecosystem’s players are facing significant headwinds, such as steep declines in print revenue and changing consumer behaviors toward digital-first news consumption. Amid the rapid push for digitization, experts have noted that public-interest news outlets risk erosion if sustainable funding models run thin.

Big leap to digitize journalism

As digitization sweeps global sectors, key players in journalism are pushing to integrate emerging technologies. In June, Malaysia’s government invested $6 million in digitizing media houses in the country to future-proof the sector with artificial intelligence (AI).

While AI presents significant opportunities for key players, the United Nations has warned of substantial risks associated with its widespread adoption. The UN revealed that rogue states can use the technology for media censorship while urging for global minimum operating standards for AI in media.

Vietnam bets big on AI, emerging tech to spur tourism

Elsewhere, the Vietnamese city of Da Nang has taken a bold leap toward digitizing the local tourism sector, turning to next-gen technologies to trigger a growth spurt.

According to a report by Travel And Tour World (TTW), Vietnamese authorities are deploying capital into Da Nang’s tourism sector, eyeing a raft of lofty goals before the end of 2025. Administrators of the coastal city are targeting 17 million visitors in 2025 while mulling fresh revenue opportunities from tourism.

To achieve this, Da Nang is turning to emerging technologies for improved visitor experiences. The city has rolled out an AI-powered travel assistant for visitors while incorporating data-driven management tools for the sector’s administration.

Da Nang’s electronic tourism portal has shown initial glimpses of promise in improving visitors’ experiences. Furthermore, a multilingual AI chatbot is tipped to attract a broad demographic to the city, with authorities targeting a wave of English-speaking visitors.

Apart from AI, Da Nang’s tourism industry is adopting virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to increase international appeal. As home to several United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritages, technology companies collaborating with local authorities are 3D mapping historical sites and museums, allowing tourists to digitally experience Da Nang’s rich cultural history.

In a show of commitment to the sector, Da Nang has introduced digital tourism passports for visitors. Leaning on the TripC app, visitors can access e-passports to explore several locations and experiences, sidestepping traditional paper-based requirements.

Aware of the incoming flurry of visitors, the coastal city has turned to improving its payments landscape. Da Nang has since launched a bevy of initiatives to urge merchants and service providers to embrace cashless payments in line with global best practices.

Furthermore, the city has also signaled a commitment to sustainability and green tourism. Recent initiatives revolve around waste reduction and energy efficiency, as the city aims to become the regional leader in sustainable tourism.

Vietnam’s big push to embrace digitization

Da Nang’s effort to integrate emerging technologies in its tourism sector is a ripple effect of Vietnam’s broad digitization push. The Southeast Asian country has legalized digital assets while unveiling a clear roadmap for AI, Big Data, and blockchain.

To further its ambitions, the country disclosed plans to launch an international financial center in Da Nang to compete with regional heavyweights. However, Vietnam will have to compete with Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia for regional dominance amid a frantic push for digitization in the Asia-Pacific.

Watch: Digital identity, digital assets enable Web3

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>