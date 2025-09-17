Google Launches AI Payment Protocol

Google has taken a significant step in the world of digital payments by announcing the release of an innovative AI payment protocol.

This open-source scheme is designed to facilitate transactions between different artificial intelligence applications, integrating both traditional payment methods and stablecoins, cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the US dollar.

The new protocol, unveiled on Tuesday, promises to revolutionize the way AI apps send and receive money, paving the way for a new era of interoperability and security.

Strategic Collaborations: Coinbase, Salesforce and Beyond

To ensure compatibility with stablecoins, Google has partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, which has developed its own AI and crypto payment scheme.

The collaboration also extends to other prominent entities in the sector, such as the Ethereum Foundation. But the involvement doesn’t stop there: over 60 organizations have contributed to the development of the protocol, including prominent names like Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy.

According to James Tromans, head of Web3 at Google Cloud, the protocol was built “from scratch to account for both traditional capabilities and existing payment channel capabilities, as well as future functionalities like stablecoins.” This forward-looking vision reflects Google’s desire to anticipate the needs of a rapidly evolving market.

The Evolution of AI Agents and the New Frontier of Payments

In the artificial intelligence landscape, “agents” are algorithms designed to perform specific tasks, such as writing code or making online purchases on behalf of users. Some companies have already developed agents specialized in vertical sectors, while others focus on more generic solutions.

The most revolutionary aspect is that, according to many tech executives, in the near future AI will increasingly communicate with other AI, minimizing human intervention.

Imagine, for example, an AI financial advisor that communicates directly with AI representatives from different banks to find the best mortgage, or an AI personal shopper that interacts with AI retailers to identify the perfect clothing item. In this scenario, the need for a secure, standardized, and interoperable payment system becomes crucial.

A Protocol for Communication and Security

In April, Google had already introduced a protocol that serves as a standard for communication between different AI agents. The new agent-to-agent payment protocol is based on this infrastructure, ensuring that transactions between agents are not only secure but also compliant with the intentions of the parties involved.

As Tromans pointed out, the goal is to ensure that transactions reflect exactly what humans want to achieve, even if artificial intelligences are managing the process.

The collaboration between Coinbase and Google has been crucial to ensure interoperability between their respective payment schemes.

Erik Reppel, head of engineering at Coinbase’s development platform, stated that the joint effort is aimed at “understanding how we can make artificial intelligence convey value to each other.”

This collaborative approach represents a fundamental piece for the creation of a truly integrated digital ecosystem.

Stablecoin: The Future of Digital Payments

Google’s interest in stablecoins is not isolated. The stablecoin sector represents one of the most dynamic segments both in the cryptocurrency world and in Silicon Valley.

In a political context favorable to cryptocurrencies in the United States, other major tech companies like Apple, Airbnb, and Meta are exploring the integration of stablecoins into their payment systems. Shopify has also announced that it will introduce stablecoin payments for its users by the end of the year.

This trend reflects a growing confidence in the potential of stablecoins as an efficient, secure, and global payment tool. The integration of stablecoins into AI payment protocols thus represents a natural step towards greater digitization and automation of financial services.

Implications for the Future: Towards a New Era of Payments

The release of Google’s AI payment protocol marks a turning point in how digital transactions can be managed in the future.

The adoption of an open standard, supported by a wide network of partners, ensures not only the security and reliability of transactions but also the flexibility needed to integrate new forms of payment such as stablecoins.

In a world where artificial intelligences are increasingly central to digital interactions, the ability to make payments automatically and securely between AI agents opens up new scenarios for commerce, finance, and online services.

The collaboration between giants like Google and Coinbase, along with the involvement of leading companies such as Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy, demonstrates the desire to build a solid and inclusive ecosystem.

Conclusion: An Inevitable Evolution

Google’s initiative represents a concrete response to the needs of a rapidly transforming market, where AI technology and cryptocurrencies play an increasingly central role.

With the support of stablecoins and collaboration with strategic partners, the new AI payment protocol promises to redefine the standards of digital finance, laying the foundations for a new era of intelligent, secure, and interoperable payments.