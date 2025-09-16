Google launches AI payments protocol with stablecoin support, partners with Coinbase and Salesforce

Key Takeaways

Google has launched an AI payments protocol that integrates stablecoin support.

The initiative is in partnership with Coinbase and Salesforce.

Google released an AI payments protocol that supports stablecoins, according to Fortune. The technology giant partnered with Coinbase and Salesforce, among others, for the initiative.

The protocol enables artificial intelligence systems to process payments using digital assets, representing a major step in Google’s push into crypto-enabled payment infrastructure.

The partnership with Coinbase focuses on stablecoin integration, while Salesforce was among the broader group of companies contributing to the protocol’s development.