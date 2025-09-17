Google Launches AP2 to Simplify AI Payments Across Platforms

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:03
RealLink
REAL$0.06414+1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+2.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017233+0.90%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12106-6.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.17%

Google Launches AP2 to Simplify AI Agent Payments

Google has announced the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open-source protocol designed to simplify and standardize payments between AI agents. The company is collaborating with more than 60 partners, including American Express, Mastercard, Revolut, Salesforce, and others, to build the protocol.

Source: Google

How AP2 Works

AP2 aims to streamline settlements between AI agents and real-world sellers or other counterparties. Its key features include:

  • Authorization — Confirms the powers granted by the user.
  • Authenticity — Guarantees the agent’s request reflects the user’s true intent.
  • Accountability — Determines responsibility in cases of fraud or errors.

The protocol also prevents fragmentation of the AI payments ecosystem by ensuring consistent standards, while supporting traditional payments (cards and transfers) as well as stablecoins.

The system is implemented through the A2A (x402) extension, developed in consultation with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and the MetaMask crypto wallet. Support for additional crypto assets is mentioned but not detailed.

James Tromans, Head of Web3 at Google Cloud, told Fortune:

Mandates and Audit Trails

AP2 uses cryptographically signed digital contracts, called mandates, to authorize payments. Settlements can be direct — requiring human confirmation — or delegated. The sequence from intent to execution forms an audit trail, reducing errors and enhancing transparency.

This system also enables new commercial models. For example, a user could make a complex request, such as booking a flight and accommodation, set a budget, and let the AI agent manage all settlements automatically.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11053/google-launches-ap-2-to-simplify-ai-payments-across-platforms

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa