Google Partners Coinbase to Launch AI Crypto Protocol

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 08:47
RealLink
REAL$0.06348+0.82%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017526+0.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.010151+0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376+2.60%
  • The protocol supports multiple payment types, such as credit and debit cards, real-time bank transfers, and stablecoins
  • It’s being developed alongside many companies, including Coinbase and Ethereum Foundation, and other non-crypto firms
  • The system uses special digital contracts called “Mandates” and “Verifiable Credentials” to make sure a user gives clear permission for what an AI agent is doing on their behalf

Google announced a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) to enable AI agents (apps, bots, and assistants) to conduct payments on behalf of users in a secure and verifiable way. 

The protocol supports multiple payment types, such as credit and debit cards, real-time bank transfers, and stablecoins.

AP2 is being developed in collaboration with a consortium of partners, including leading crypto companies like Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. Also, major traditional financial and tech firms are involved, such as Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy.

How AP2 Works

The system uses special digital contracts called “Mandates” and “Verifiable Credentials” to make sure a user gives clear permission for what an AI agent is doing on their behalf. The goal here is to help with accountability and fraud prevention, in addition to ensuring that the AI is actually doing what the user wants.

By making the framework open-source, Google hopes to encourage adoption across industries while giving regulators and auditors a transparent standard to evaluate.

Related: Google to Launch Its Own Layer 1 Blockchain for Payments; Takes Aim At Ripple, Stripe, and Circle

Why this matters for crypto

Supporting stablecoins in AP2 means digital assets pegged to fiat (for example, USDC) are being taken seriously as payment rails for AI-driven commerce and not just as speculative assets. This could very well open the door for AI services, decentralized apps, and merchant platforms to use stablecoins in payments natively.

As commerce shifts toward AI agents (personal shopping assistants, recommendation systems, and so on), having a standard means of payment can be more seamless, secure, and auditable. AI agents will be able to transact in a way that both users and merchants can trust.

For crypto companies and projects, having more standardized payment flows means fewer surprises in compliance. As for stablecoins, the total amount in circulation has grown a lot in 2025, from about $205 billion at the start of the year to $289 billion. This increase is a big indicator that there is genuine interest and practical use for them.

Related: Google Adds Prompt Guide to New “Nano Banana” AI Image Model

Other big tech and payment firms are similarly exploring stablecoin or tokenized asset integration. The likes of PayPal, Mastercard, and others have long been investigating stablecoin usage, tokenized money-market funds, or blockchain rails. It’s likely that the move from Google will add more weight to the ongoing trend.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/google-coinbase-crypto-payments-ai-protocol/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001763+4.81%
Propy
PRO$0.7958+10.49%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1364+4.20%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Partager
Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4252+0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23434+2.26%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0173-3.88%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million