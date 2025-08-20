Google search interest for “alt season” plunges over 50% from a week ago

Search interest in “altseason” has dropped sharply, with one economist even questioning whether the search spike last week was genuine.

Global search interest in altcoins has plunged significantly this week as Bitcoin and altcoins continued to retrace over the past six days, according to new data.

Worldwide searches for the term “alt season” fell to a score of 45 on Aug. 19, down from a peak of 100 just a week earlier on Aug. 13, a day before Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new high of $124,128 amid a broader crypto market rally.

It was only a week ago that searches for “altcoin” hit their highest level since 2021, while interest in “Ethereum” reached a two-year peak.

Read more