Google Unveils Universal Ledger Blockchain to Challenge Stripe and Circle

TLDR

Google Cloud is developing the Universal Ledger (GCUL), a layer-1 blockchain designed for financial institutions with Python-based smart contracts

The blockchain aims to be credibly neutral, unlike competitors Stripe and Circle who are building chains tied to their own payment ecosystems

CME Group is testing GCUL for tokenization and payments, with broader market trials planned before a 2026 launch

Google positions GCUL as “planet-scale” infrastructure that can serve billions of users and compete with Stripe’s Tempo and Circle’s Arc blockchains

The project represents Google’s latest move into Web3 after launching its dedicated blockchain division in 2022

Google Cloud has revealed new details about its Universal Ledger blockchain project, positioning the technology as neutral infrastructure for financial institutions. The announcement comes as major tech companies race to build the next generation of payment settlement systems.

Rich Widmann, Google’s head of Web3 strategy, outlined the project in a LinkedIn post this week. He described the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL) as the result of years of research and development at the tech giant.

The blockchain will support Python-based smart contracts, making it more accessible to developers and financial engineers. Widmann emphasized that GCUL is designed to be credibly neutral, unlike blockchains being developed by payment companies.

Google’s approach differs from its competitors in the blockchain space. Stripe is developing a project called Tempo, which extends the company’s existing payment infrastructure into blockchain technology. Circle recently unveiled Arc, a network optimized for stablecoin finance that centers around USDC.

Testing Phase with CME Group

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group is currently working with Google Cloud to test the Universal Ledger. The collaboration was first announced in March when both companies revealed a pilot program for tokenized asset settlement and wholesale payment systems.

CME has already completed the first phase of integration and testing. The exchange posted record revenue of $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025, processing an average of 30.2 million contracts daily.

Terry Duffy, CME’s chairman and CEO, said the Universal Ledger could deliver efficiencies for collateral, margin, settlement and fee payments. He noted the technology’s potential as markets move toward 24/7 trading operations.

The pilot program will expand to include direct testing with market participants later this year. Full services are expected to launch in 2026, following broader market trials.

Competition in Institutional Blockchain Space

Google’s Universal Ledger enters a competitive field of institutional blockchain projects. Stripe’s Tempo project targets merchant integration, building on the company’s trillion-dollar annual payment flows. Circle’s Arc focuses on speed and foreign exchange capabilities.

Google brings different advantages to the competition. The company can leverage its cloud platform’s reach and promises to scale a ledger supporting billions of users. GCUL emphasizes programmability and institutional-grade tokenization features.

The timing reflects broader industry trends toward blockchain adoption in traditional finance. Plasma, a startup backed by Tether-linked investors, raised $24 million in February to build a settlement-focused layer-1 for USDt. Robinhood launched tokenized US stocks and ETFs for European customers in June, initially on Arbitrum before planning migration to its own layer-2 blockchain.

Google Cloud has been building its blockchain capabilities since 2018. The company first added Bitcoin data to its Big Query warehouse and later extended support to Ethereum and other networks. Google launched a dedicated Web3 division in 2022, leading to partnerships with Coinbase, Polygon and Solana.

Widmann indicated that Google Cloud will publish more technical details about the Universal Ledger in the coming months. The company has not disclosed specific assets being tested in the CME pilot program.

The Universal Ledger represents Google’s most direct entry into blockchain infrastructure for financial services. Market participants will begin broader testing later this year before the planned 2026 service launch.

