Google Veteran: Seed Phrase Math Protects Bitcoin From Quantum Attack

2025/08/13 03:18
Despite Microsoft’s breakthrough million-qubit quantum computer design, a former Google Europe veteran asserts that Bitcoin’s cryptography remains fundamentally secure for the foreseeable future.

Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Overblown, Mathematical Reality Prevails

According to Graham Cooke, a former Google veteran and the CEO of Brava, Microsoft’s development of “topological qubits,” touted for exceptional stability, promises machines scaling to a million qubits, far surpassing current 100-1000 qubit systems.

This advancement, Cooke stated in his X thread, reignited concerns among some cryptocurrency holders about potential encryption cracking. However, the mathematical foundation securing bitcoin (BTC) wallets presents an astronomical barrier.

A standard 12-word recovery seed phrase encompasses more potential Bitcoin private keys than there are stars in the observable universe. The security scales exponentially. A 24-word seed phrase offers approximately 340 septillion trillion (10^77) possible combinations.

Cooke explained that in order to brute-force such a key, even with 8 billion people each using a billion supercomputers testing a billion combinations per second, would require over 10^40 years – vastly exceeding the universe’s 14-billion-year lifespan.

The Brava CEO added:

While Microsoft‘s topological approach is promising, practical, error-corrected quantum computers capable of threatening current cryptography remain years away. Furthermore, Cooke argued that the industry isn’t static. NIST published post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024, and blockchain projects are actively implementing quantum-resistant digital signatures.

The analysis highlights a profound equalizer: “This mathematical fortress costs nothing to create.” The same unbreakable encryption securing a seed phrase on a $50 smartphone matches that of billion-dollar systems, generated in milliseconds. “This isn’t just technology – it’s mathematical equality,” the thread emphasized, enabling anyone to secure value digitally.

This extremely strong mathematical foundation underpins innovations like regulated stablecoin yield protocols. Cooke concluded that firms like Brava leverage this security to offer institutional-grade financial tools, demonstrating crypto’s ongoing evolution irrespective of distant quantum concerns.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
