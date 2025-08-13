Google Veteran: Seed Phrase Math Protects Bitcoin From Quantum Attack

Despite Microsoft’s breakthrough million-qubit quantum computer design, a former Google Europe veteran asserts that Bitcoin’s cryptography remains fundamentally secure for the foreseeable future.

Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Overblown, Mathematical Reality Prevails

According to Graham Cooke, a former Google veteran and the CEO of Brava, Microsoft’s development of “topological qubits,” touted for exceptional stability, promises machines scaling to a million qubits, far surpassing current 100-1000 qubit systems.

This advancement, Cooke stated in his X thread, reignited concerns among some cryptocurrency holders about potential encryption cracking. However, the mathematical foundation securing bitcoin (BTC) wallets presents an astronomical barrier.

A standard 12-word recovery seed phrase encompasses more potential Bitcoin private keys than there are stars in the observable universe. The security scales exponentially. A 24-word seed phrase offers approximately 340 septillion trillion (10^77) possible combinations.

Cooke explained that in order to brute-force such a key, even with 8 billion people each using a billion supercomputers testing a billion combinations per second, would require over 10^40 years – vastly exceeding the universe’s 14-billion-year lifespan.

The Brava CEO added:

While Microsoft‘s topological approach is promising, practical, error-corrected quantum computers capable of threatening current cryptography remain years away. Furthermore, Cooke argued that the industry isn’t static. NIST published post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024, and blockchain projects are actively implementing quantum-resistant digital signatures.

The analysis highlights a profound equalizer: “This mathematical fortress costs nothing to create.” The same unbreakable encryption securing a seed phrase on a $50 smartphone matches that of billion-dollar systems, generated in milliseconds. “This isn’t just technology – it’s mathematical equality,” the thread emphasized, enabling anyone to secure value digitally.

This extremely strong mathematical foundation underpins innovations like regulated stablecoin yield protocols. Cooke concluded that firms like Brava leverage this security to offer institutional-grade financial tools, demonstrating crypto’s ongoing evolution irrespective of distant quantum concerns.