Google Zero emerges as latest threat to publishers as AI tools gut site traffic

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:08
Mode Network
MODE$0.002202-4.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09818-3.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01954-5.10%
Edge
EDGE$0.58255+12.83%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005143-6.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1208-6.35%

Media companies are working to devise strategies against “Google Zero,”  a potential plunge in web traffic linked to Google’s new features, which already have executives on edge.

Following their US launch, Google’s AI tools recently debuted in the UK, raising more concerns among publishers that an existing referral drop may worsen. Google’s new AI mode extends the function of its AI Overviews — summaries that often remove the need to click into source pages.

50% of media firms saw a drop in search-driven traffic 

Immediate Media’s chief executive, Sean Cornwell, admitted that AI Overviews have already taken a toll on his company, reflecting a worry shared across the industry. He warned that AI is advancing quickly and thus believes drop-offs will only accelerate in the next few years. 

Enders and the Professional Publishers Association disclosed that media companies were deprived of visibility and value in May, as their content is used without fair compensation. Per its report, roughly half of media firms had seen a drop in search-driven traffic over the past year. It further attributed AI Overviews to cutting into publishers’ traffic, noting that 80% of users rely on “zero-click searches” for at least two out of every five queries.

According to recent research by Pew and Authoritas, Google users clicked on fewer links when AI summaries were present in search results. The tech giant, however, responded by criticizing the studies, saying they were based on “fundamental flaws” in methodology.

Another survey conducted by Digital Content Next, the US media industry group, showed that in May and June, median referral traffic from Google Search to premium publishers had declined by 10% compared with the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, according to Sajeeda Merali, chief executive of the Professional Publishers Association, some publishers that count on Google to drive readers to their content have already seen a decline in UK “click-throughs” since the arrival of AI Overviews.

Merali also argued that AI Mode and Overviews are absorbing some of the traffic lifestyle publishers once drew from guidance-driven content — for example, recommendations or gardening tips. According to the PPA, one automotive publisher saw a 25% fall in traffic to first-ranked articles, despite enjoying a 7% gain in search visibility.

She remarked, “Given the tool is offering fewer links, I think that can only be a bad thing [for publishers]. AI Mode is just an extension of the problem.”

Nonetheless, People Inc. chief executive Neil Vogel, who heads America’s biggest digital and print publisher, described “Google Zero” as the company’s guiding strategy in shaping future plans for how readers will reach its journalism. He further noted that Google search referrals had been declining for years, falling from about 65% to close to 30% of traffic even before the launch of AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Google stated that cumulative organic clicks from Search have remained stable

According to participants, Google told publishers in a July meeting that search referrals from AI Overview pages were “higher quality,” since those users typically spent more time on-site. Then again, this month, the tech giant claimed that total organic clicks from Search have held steady over the past year, with users showing deeper engagement.

Liz Reid, head of Google Search, commented, “While overall traffic to sites is relatively stable, the web is vast, and user trends are shifting traffic to different sites, resulting in decreased traffic to some sites and increased traffic to others.”

Nonetheless, publishers are preparing for a future less dependent on Google, whatever the eventual impact of Overviews and AI Mode. Piers North, who leads Reach, told reporters that change is underway in how search traffic operates. He said his company is conscious of the need to adapt to “Google Zero,” or a future that contrasts sharply with the search-centric system that has shaped online content for the last 25 years.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/publishers-brace-for-google-zero/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.42%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Partager
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.9614-2.33%
Polkadot
DOT$3.898-4.57%
RWAX
APP$0.002941-16.37%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Partager
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.09812-3.15%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01666+2.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.46-4.22%
Partager
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining