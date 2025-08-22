Google’s Pixel 10 maintains a familiar design but focuses on AI-powered features

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 02:20
RealLink
REAL$0.05092-1.85%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1169-3.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02742+2.35%
Pixels
PIXEL$0.03267-4.10%

The Pixel line’s improvements are increasingly driven by AI. Pixel 10 is the tenth iteration in nine years, yet its exterior remains largely familiar. That restrained look is by choice, executives say, because the real changes sit in the software.

Rick Osterloh, who runs both Google’s hardware and Android efforts, says year-over-year gains are on the order of 30%.

“If you look at any year at a time, maybe that’s not revolutionary change,” he said, as reported by Bloomberg. “But if you look at three years back, that is a huge difference.”

He called Pixel 10 a “super strong release” in a “mature category.” The lineup spans the $800 Pixel 10, $1,000 Pixel 10 Pro, $1,200 Pro XL, and $1,800 Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Apple’s phones have kept a similar shape for years, though redesigned Pro models are due this year, including a foldable planned for 2026 and a new look expected for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027.

Design chief Ivy Ross says larger visual changes arrive on a two-to-three-year rhythm. The company is finalizing 2026 phones and has begun work on 2027.

“The revolution is going to end up being in the interface,” Osterloh said, pointing to watches, glasses, and other gear.

Osterloh casts this period as an opening for Pixel. “It is up to us to make it count in mobile over the next couple years, where I think it’s pretty clear we have a definitive lead,” he said. “If you’re using Android, you’re going to be on the vanguard of where AI is going.”

Pixel holds 3% U.S. share while Google focuses on steady growth

Canalys estimates put Google’s U.S. Q2 shipments near 800,000 units, about a 3% share. Osterloh acknowledges Pixel isn’t likely to be a “giant player,” but argues that steady innovation and “building a good business” are what matter.

Devices and services chief Shakil Barkat adds that the “growth rate is great” and Google is “selling a decent amount.” As Android boss, Osterloh also applauds rivals’ successes. He praised Samsung’s latest foldable for its thin profile. “If there’s an Android partner that’s successful, that’s wonderful for us.”

Google insists its hardware effort is long-term. “Google does not do anything for a tactical short-term period,” Barkat said. Ross says the initial aim was to build reference products that showed “the best of what Google has to offer,” serving as a “muse” for partners.

Her team, now numbering in the hundreds, covers hardware, materials, colors, packaging, and interface design. The studio includes a model shop with production-grade tools and custom paint booths. Visitors often say, “Whoa, this is a factory.” Battery life still dictates many choices. “It’s really a dance,” Ross said, with trade-offs until the team has “explored every possible way of solving the problem.”

Google lays groundwork for AI hardware future, keeping phone at the center

Looking ahead, Google sees two paths that could bring AI hardware to more people with glasses and foldables. Barkat imagines display-free glasses paired with a pocketable foldable for heavy tasks.

Whether Google ships glasses again is “TBD,” Osterloh said, but teams are working on tiny displays and Android XR partners are building devices. Even if glasses go mainstream, phones stay vital.

“Perhaps you can get by with a smaller phone if you have a display that you’re wearing,” Osterloh said. But, Barkat added, “The phone does too many things too well to get dethroned that easily.”

After leaning on third parties for the first Tensor in 2021, Google’s fifth-generation Tensor in the Pixel 10 is built in-house with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on a 3-nanometer process. Osterloh says the move will unlock new AI features as highlighted in a Cryptopolitan report.

The bigger test, though, is persuading mainstream buyers that Google’s devices matter. The groundwork is laid; now Google has to turn AI buzz into broad appeal.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-2.87%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.174-3.61%
HAI
HAI$0.010232-0.91%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53574-7.00%
MemeCore
M$0.45011+0.87%
Capverse
CAP$0.06525+1.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Partager
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05344-2.24%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand