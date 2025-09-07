Government bond yields are pressuring everything, from home loans to equities

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 10:06
Sidekick
K$0.1485+0.33%
Union
U$0.00937-3.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.491+1.55%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198753+2.78%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1619-1.46%

Government bond yields are tearing through everything right now. Homeowners, stock traders, governments; no one’s getting out of this untouched.

What started as a slow change in borrowing costs has now turned into what analysts at Deutsche Bank are calling a “slow-moving vicious circle.”

They’re not wrong.

Governments, from the U.S. to the U.K., France, and Japan, are all struggling with rising interest payments on massive deficits. When investors start doubting whether these countries can handle their debt, they demand more compensation to lend. That pushes bond yields even higher, which makes those debts worse.

Rinse and repeat.

Yields spike and home loans feel the hit

By midweek, the 30-year U.S. Treasury jumped past 5%, the highest since July. In Japan, their 30-year bond hit a new record. The U.K.’s 30-year spiked to its highest level in 27 years. Even though yields eased slightly on Thursday and Friday, they’re still way above pre-2020 levels.

The bigger issue? These high borrowing costs are sticking around.

“Cooler heads will prevail, and markets will function as they should,” said Jonathan Mondillo, global head of fixed income at Aberdeen. But let’s not pretend this volatility is normal. Yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices, and this kind of price action means markets are nervous. Really nervous.

Mortgage rates are feeling the heat. The 30-year Treasury yield directly impacts the 30-year mortgage, still the most popular home loan in the U.S. When that yield spikes, monthly payments go up fast.

“That’s concerning,” said W1M Fund Manager James Carter. He pointed to rising long-term yields and said, flat out, “this is not going to help mortgage holders.”

Yes, Trump’s pressure might lead to short-term rate cuts, and weaker job data already has Fed officials preparing for that. Carter called that “counterintuitive” and warned it could backfire.

But Carter said the long end of the bond curve is reacting badly: “The long end of the curve is just going to panic… this is not what the White House typically does… those yields are likely if anything to keep moving higher.”

Stocks slip, corporates tighten, and investors get nervous

As we mentioned, higher government bond yields are punching stocks in the gut too. Normally, when markets get shaky, investors run to bonds. But that safe-haven status is cracking. This year, White House decisions on tariffs and erratic policymaking have made bonds part of the problem, not the solution.

Kate Marshall, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said rising yields pressure stock valuations. “As yields climb, reflecting higher yields from typically safer assets like bonds and cash and increasing the cost of capital, stock valuations tend to come under pressure,” she explained. And yeah, we’ve seen it: both U.K. and U.S. equities dropped recently.

But it’s messy. Marshall pointed out that the correlation isn’t always perfect. Sometimes, stocks and bond yields rise together. Depends on what’s driving it. But in today’s environment, with inflation still high and rate policy still unpredictable, this dance between stocks and bonds is just adding more confusion.

There’s one corner of the market that’s found a strange upside: corporate bonds. Viktor Hjort, head of credit and equity derivatives at BNP Paribas, said high yields help the corporate bond space in some ways.

“It attracts demand… it reduces supply… it incentivizes corporates to be pretty disciplined about their balance sheets,” he said. Basically, borrowing gets more expensive, so companies think twice before adding more debt.

Kallum Pickering, chief economist at Peel Hunt, said, “Just because we don’t have a crisis in the bond market doesn’t mean these interest rates are not having economic consequences.” According to him, high yields “constrain policy choices,” “crowd out private investment,” and leave markets wondering “every six months whether we’re going to suffer a bout of financial instability.”

That’s not exactly a great setup for business expansion.

Pickering even floated the idea that a new round of austerity (yes, government spending cuts) might be what it takes to break the cycle. “You would give markets confidence, you would bring down these bond yields, and the private sector would just breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/govt-bond-yields-pressuring-everything/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.4182+2.36%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Partager
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.01601-0.06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198101+2.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+2.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Partager
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.01601-0.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.06013-0.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.76-1.35%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb