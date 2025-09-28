TLDR Political deadlock raises a 43% chance of a U.S. government shutdown. Bitcoin and Ethereum lost over $140 billion in market value amid shutdown fears. A shutdown would limit SEC operations and delay key crypto regulatory decisions. Institutional investors move away from volatile assets as shutdown nears. With a looming deadline for U.S. government funding, [...] The post Government Shutdown Risks Delay of Crypto Regulation and Market Stability appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Political deadlock raises a 43% chance of a U.S. government shutdown. Bitcoin and Ethereum lost over $140 billion in market value amid shutdown fears. A shutdown would limit SEC operations and delay key crypto regulatory decisions. Institutional investors move away from volatile assets as shutdown nears. With a looming deadline for U.S. government funding, [...] The post Government Shutdown Risks Delay of Crypto Regulation and Market Stability appeared first on CoinCentral.

Government Shutdown Risks Delay of Crypto Regulation and Market Stability

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/28 16:35
Union
U$0.010193+0.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1066-2.29%

TLDR

  • Political deadlock raises a 43% chance of a U.S. government shutdown.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum lost over $140 billion in market value amid shutdown fears.
  • A shutdown would limit SEC operations and delay key crypto regulatory decisions.
  • Institutional investors move away from volatile assets as shutdown nears.

With a looming deadline for U.S. government funding, the threat of a shutdown is increasing. As political negotiations between Republicans and Democrats reach an impasse, prediction markets are pricing the chance of a shutdown at 43%. The uncertainty is having a noticeable impact on the cryptocurrency market, triggering significant price drops in major digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Investors are shifting to safer assets as the situation unfolds.

Political Stalemate Increases Shutdown Likelihood

Negotiations in Washington have stalled as Republicans and Democrats struggle to agree on spending priorities. Republicans are pushing for a clean continuing resolution to extend funding until mid-November, while Democrats are demanding additional provisions, including changes to healthcare. With the House potentially not reconvening until the Senate acts, the chances of a shutdown are growing, especially with only days left before funding runs out on September 30.

According to prediction markets, there is now a 43% chance of a shutdown occurring before the end of the year. Over $1.2 million has been wagered on this outcome, underscoring the market’s uncertainty. As political gridlock continues, financial markets, including cryptocurrency, are feeling the effects.

Crypto Markets Hit Hard by Volatility

The potential for a government shutdown has already caused volatility in the cryptocurrency market. In the 24 hours preceding September 28, Bitcoin fell from approximately $104,000 to $96,522, a 5.73% decline. Ethereum saw a sharper drop, falling nearly 10% to $3,511. Solana also experienced a 13% crash, wiping out over $1.1 billion from the crypto market as investors moved to less risky assets.

The sell-off continued throughout the week, with Ethereum dropping below $4,000 for the first time since August. These declines have erased more than $140 billion from the total crypto market cap. Although the markets showed some recovery afterward, with Bitcoin trading around $109,568 and Ethereum recovering to $4,018, prices remain well below recent highs. Investors are reacting to the uncertainty, with many opting to exit positions in volatile assets until the situation stabilizes.

Government Shutdown Could Slow Crypto Regulation

A government shutdown would severely disrupt the operations of key financial regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC would be forced to operate with only 10% of its normal staff, handling only essential functions like fraud prevention. This limited staffing could lead to delays in crucial regulatory decisions, including applications for Bitcoin ETFs and other financial products.

Industry experts have warned that such delays could slow the progress of important crypto regulations. “A shutdown would stall critical progress on crypto policy,” said Jessica Martinez from the Blockchain Association. The SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have recently taken steps to provide clarity on crypto trading, but a prolonged shutdown could postpone further developments.

Legislative Setbacks in Crypto Policy

The ongoing political deadlock in Washington also threatens to delay progress on comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation. One such bill, the CLARITY Act, has already passed the House and aims to provide clear definitions of digital assets as either securities or commodities. The Senate version of the bill addresses market structure issues but has yet to be marked up.

A shutdown would delay further movement on these bills. The Senate Banking Committee had already postponed a markup hearing from September 30 to late October. As government operations halt, there is concern that momentum for crypto policy reform could be lost. However, industry leaders remain hopeful that bipartisan support for crypto policy will ensure long-term progress, despite these temporary setbacks.

Market Behavior Amid Political Uncertainty

A government shutdown often leads to a shift in investor behavior, with funds moving away from riskier assets like cryptocurrencies toward more stable investments such as U.S. Treasury bonds. This pattern has already been seen in the ongoing sell-off in the crypto markets, as institutional investors, in particular, react to the political uncertainty.

The Federal Reserve’s recent decision to return crypto oversight to normal banking supervision was viewed positively by the industry, but the looming shutdown has overshadowed these developments. If a shutdown occurs, it is likely that institutional investors will further reduce their exposure to the crypto market, which could put additional downward pressure on prices.

As Congress approaches the September 30 deadline, all eyes are on Washington. If a shutdown occurs, crypto markets will likely face continued uncertainty until a resolution is reached.

The post Government Shutdown Risks Delay of Crypto Regulation and Market Stability appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

Source: Bloomberg Compiled by: Zhou, ChainCatcher Crypto influencers including Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz and Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead have repeatedly appeared in deal after deal, shaping one of the boldest bets of the new crypto era: the digital asset treasury boom. These publicly listed companies—about 85 this year and counting—have raised billions of dollars from investors ranging from the United States to the Gulf states and Asia. Their strategy is to raise funds using Wall Street tactics, accumulate crypto assets, and repeat the cycle. And week after week, many of the same names appear in the industry's boldest deals. Novogratz, Morehead, and Joe Lubin (co-founder of Ethereum), along with fellow Princeton classmates and longtime friends, are not just crypto industry veterans but central figures in this high-stakes push into digital assets, just as the broader financial tide is beginning to waver—and their bond dates back to their undergraduate days at Princeton in the 1980s. Novogratz and Lubin were college roommates. Novogratz was a wrestler from the East Coast; Lubin was a squash player with a computer science background. Morehead was an engineering student who played rugby and lived nearby. These bonds shaped decades of crypto dealmaking. While tight-knit networks are common in traditional finance, the crypto industry is built on the promise of decentralization and anonymity. Yet these familiar faces tell a different story, a dynamic that has earned them the nickname "Princeton Mafia" from Fortune magazine. Novogratz leads Galaxy, a digital asset financial services giant; Morehead is CEO of Pantera Capital, one of the earliest crypto investment firms; and Lubin, a co-founder of Ethereum, runs blockchain software company ConsenSys and serves as chairman of SharpLink, a publicly traded Ethereum treasury. With momentum building and prominent figures at the helm, the question becomes can DATs (digital asset treasuries) continue to deliver returns, or are they built on shaky foundations? “With a good story and a good storyteller, you can bring more capital to Solana or Ethereum faster than before,” Novogratz said in an interview. Galaxy and Pantera are among the top ten DAT investors and lenders. This tight network extends to dealmaking, with approximately one-third of DAT transactions involving the same small group of boutique investment banks. Overall, according to PitchBook data, the top ten DAT investors participated in approximately 14% of treasury deals over the past six months. Even a conservative estimate that excludes the largest players, such as Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc.'s significant investment, DATs have attracted a record $15.4 billion in new capital this year. For these three Princeton alumni, none of this was planned. But something, inherited from their undergraduate days, remained: a propensity for risk and a belief that Wall Street could be restructured faster and lighter. Each had carved out their own niche in finance or technology. Then their paths began to cross again. For more than a decade, they'd exchanged ideas and investments—sharing notes, supporting projects, and occasionally, even entering the market together. In May, Lubin helped launch SharpLink Gaming, an Ethereum treasury company, with Pantera and Galaxy among its investors. Lubin said the friends only discussed DAT after the investors were confirmed. Pantera and Galaxy are also investors in BitMine Immersion, a treasury company that also holds Ethereum. "We're friends, but we don't see each other every day," Lubin said in a recent interview. "But when we do, we have a lot to talk about." Their companies also compete. In September, Pantera backed a new Solana-focused DAT called Helius. Just days earlier, Galaxy helped launch a competitor called Forward Industries. It wasn’t a coordinated move. “It just so happened that our companies both launched Solana DATs within a week of each other,” Morehead said. Novogratz echoed that sentiment: “We should have called each other and talked, but we didn’t.” Their paths constantly crossed, sometimes by accident. When Morehead discovered Novogratz had moved next door to her in Tokyo, the overlap felt surreal. Their alma maters now reflect this shared legacy. In 2022, Novogratz, Lubin, Morehead, and Briger co-funded a new center at Princeton University—the Center for Decentralizing Power through Blockchain Technology. When the SEC signaled it wouldn’t consider most tokens securities, a trading window opened—paving the way for a strategy Saylor pioneered: raise capital, buy crypto assets, ride the stock price up, and repeat. “We really started to think more creatively and more aggressively,” Lubin says. “And it made sense.” This approach paid off handsomely, until it stopped. In June, SharpLink, backed by Lubin, saw its stock plummet 72% in a single day after filing to register a stock offering. BitMine's stock plummeted 40% after a similar filing. These sell-offs serve as a stark reminder of the inherent volatility in the high-wire act of crypto. "SharpLink is in this for the very long term," Lubin said. "Our current strategy is to continue raising capital under favorable conditions, continue buying ether and holding it for the long term, and continue to identify and deploy ether in scenarios where risk-adjusted returns are favorable." This week, over $1.5 billion in positions in the crypto markets were forced to liquidate with no clear trigger. These players are still expanding their reach. Galaxy often acts as a service provider—staking tokens, designing DeFi strategies, and advising teams. Pantera has over $1 billion in exposure to DATs and has backed over 15 companies. “DATs are really providing a way for a new type of investor to enter the blockchain market,” said Morehead. Novogratz doesn't think the market has peaked. "I don't think all DATs will succeed, but if they can achieve critical mass—increasing returns on the underlying token and building the ecosystem—I think they'll be positive for crypto overall. These are the public companies that are here to stay for the long term."
Boom
BOOM$0.007969-2.32%
ERA
ERA$0.5411-3.02%
JOE
JOE$0.1604-2.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 17:00
Partager
TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

What if timing a presale could be the ultimate strategy for spotting the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now? In […] The post TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Tron
TRX$0.3359-0.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055+9.12%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 07:15
Partager
Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

ETF analyst Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, called the filings a major milestone and suggested approval could come […] The post Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12212-1.20%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/28 17:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

ECB Urges 100 € Cash Reserve Per Person For Crises

MoonBull Ignites Dreams of Fortune: Act Fast on the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Prices Explode as Shiba Inu and Turbo Rise