Governors supported Trump’s urge to cut rates

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 20:21
Threshold
T$0,01648+3,77%
U
U$0,0146+0,68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,787+3,55%
GET
GET$0,01-0,11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021784+2,99%

Donald Trump has been pushing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates throughout his second presidential tenure. The Fed officials have been consistently opposing Trump’s pressure. However, the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes revealed that by July, 2 of 12 Fed governors, Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, spoke out in favor of cutting the rates. What’s happening within the Federal Reserve, and how will it affect the markets?

Summary

  • 2025 has been a tense year for the Federal Reserve as the POTUS demands to cut interest rates while the Fed is too concerned with inflation risks to obey.
  • The FOMC minutes, released not long before the Fed chair’s important speech, reveal the Fed’s continuous reluctance to cut rates.
  • Despite keeping the same position, July saw a split vote, marking an unusual dissent in the Fed.
  • Over ten candidates are considered for the Fed chair replacement in 2026.

News from Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee

On Aug. 20, the results of the July 29–30 FOMC meeting were released. It reveals that the policymakers have concerns about the tariffs’ role in boosting U.S. inflation. They are not certain about whether tariffs will have a one-time impact on prices or will trigger a lasting inflation hike. While the Fed heads didn’t come to a clear conclusion over the effects of tariffs on prices, they agreed that potentially inflation rates may get out of hand. 

As the Fed officials have to balance between keeping inflation in check and supporting the labor market, it has to tolerate what they perceive as a lesser evil. Throughout Trump’s second presidency, the Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues stood together in their reluctance to cut the interest rates as they saw the risk of inflation spiking as a bigger problem than unemployment. 

This time, again, they supported high interest rates as inflation continues to rise, while the unemployment rate saw a slight drop. The majority of Fed governors voted to leave interest rates untouched at the 4.25%–4.5% range. 

The biggest dissent in 30 years

Most Fed governors voted to leave interest rates as they are, but Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller voted for cutting rates by ¼ percentage point. Bowman backed her position by saying that the inflation rate has been relatively close to the Committee’s objective if temporary tariffs’ effects are not factored in, while the labor market is losing its dynamism. 

More than that, Bowman blamed high interest rates for slowing down the economic growth in 2025. According to the Minutes document, Bowman believes that a gradual move of the interest rate down would have hedged against further economic decline and potential unemployment growth.

The next Committee meeting is scheduled on September 16; however, the closest event at which Powell is going to deliver an important speech will take place on Aug. 22 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

While it may seem that the decision not to cut the rates won with a high margin, an investor and blogger, Scott Melker, known as The Wolf of All Streets, claimed that it was the biggest dissent in over 30 years.

In 2025, the Fed is going through increased pressure as it tries to follow its long-planned course to return the inflation rate to the pre-COVID-19 rates (which wasn’t achieved yet) while the POTUS is seeking to ignite the economy and boost exports of U.S. goods abroad through cutting the rates and weakening the USD. The crypto community often associates inflation hikes with crypto price rallies. 

In line with his informal anti-establishment persona, Trump has been calling Powell names and posting disrespectful messages about him for his consistent rejection of cutting rates. At some point, Trump even blamed Biden for appointing Powell as a Fed chair, forgetting that it was he, Trump, who appointed Powell back in 2018. The option of firing Powell altogether was in the talks, despite the fact that the Federal Reserve is an independent agency, and firing Powell would require the involvement of the Supreme Court. In July, Powell faced accusations of lying under oath, which were interpreted by some as the new line of attacks over the interest rates. Powell’s tenure is ending in May 2026.

Who is going to replace Powell?

Ahead of Powell’s speech, some investors are already panic-selling their assets. Several candidates for Powell’s chair are already rumored. Ex St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard claims he had a discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the possibility of heading the Federal Reserve. Bullard’s position on the interest rates satisfies the demands of Donald Trump, as he believes the rates should be cut by 100 basis points in 2026. At the same time, Bullard spoke out in favor of preserving the independence of the institution under the Federal Reserve Act. According to Bullard, the Fed won’t cut rates in September.

Christopher Waller, who voted against keeping the interest rates at the same level, is another possible Powell successor; more than that, some call him a favorite in the race. He is praised for his precise predictions on inflation and his solid understanding of the Fed’s work.

Other possible successors of Jerome Powell are the head of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, the former Fed governor, Kevin Warsh, and economist Marc Sumerlin. All of them have been criticizing the Fed for keeping the interest rates too high. According to Bessent, he has a list of 11 strong candidates for the Fed chair position.

Source: https://crypto.news/tension-in-federal-reserve-trumps-urge-to-cut-rates/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0,000357+0,28%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Partager
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2,564+3,47%
RealLink
REAL$0,05409+4,96%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10386+3,88%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Partager
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0,01642+3,14%
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1786-2,45%
Movement
MOVE$0,1308+2,50%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May