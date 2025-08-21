Grade 1 Forego Stakes Might Be Race Of The Day At Saratoga August 23

Book’em Danno is a deserving morning line favorite in a very competitive Forego Stakes Danny Brewer

August 23 is one of those “special” days at Saratoga Race Course. Yes, the card features six Stakes races and also yes, the Travers’ Stakes will be the headlining event. A quick perusal of the race lineup reveals the grade 1 Forego may actually be the race of the day. Run at seven furlongs on dirt for four-year-olds and up, the forty sixth running of the $500,000 event features a loaded eleven horse field. The Mid-Summer Derby, as the Travers’ is known, might be the Louis Vutton as far as the purse is concerned ($1.25 million), but the Forego features a much deeper and more competitive group of entrants. Let’s take a peek at the runners of race 12 on the card and provide a thought on each. The horses are listed by post position with trainer, jockey, and morning line listed.

1 Most Wanted (Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 5-1)- This son of Candy Ride has five wins and three seconds in eight lifetime starts. His last race was an allowance win at Churchill on June 1 in a one-mile event and previously was second twice in graded stakes company. Some good works indicate he might just be sitting on a big one. A horse to heavily consider in all exotic wagers.

2 Bishops Bay (Brad Cox, Irad Ortiz Jr. 6-1)-Another Brad Cox runner that has never been worse than second. This son of Uncle Mo has seven wins and three seconds in ten lifetime starts. Coming in on a four race win streak, he is another to heavily consider in all exotic and multi-race wagers.

3 Full Moon Madness (Michelle Nevin, Kendrick Carmouche, 20-1)- Two Stakes wins in five starts this year means it might not need to be a Full Moon or complete Madness for this son of Into Mischief to get a piece of the pie. Much tougher company here, but this is Saratoga.

4 Book’em Danno (Derek Ryan, Paco Lopez 8-5)- New Jersey-bred runs hard EVERY time out and has won three of four starts this year with two graded stakes wins in a row. In the money in thirteen of fifteen lifetime starts with nine victories, he is a must-use in multi-race and exotic wagers. Should be the one, but once again, this is Saratoga.

5 Extra Anejo (Steve Asmussen, Ben Curtis 20-1) – Somewhat of a mystery horse in that at times he has looked like a hundred dollar bill while at other times just some spare change. In winning the April 8, Commonwealth at Keeneland it was a Benjamin, the tenth place finish in the Churchill Downs on May 3 was an Abe Lincoln. Is this where he really steps up and gets his first grade 1 win?… Likely needs a little Extra against this group.

6 Crazy Mason (Greg Sacco, Manny Franco 10-1)- Son of Coal Front has won three of five starts this year including the Carter Stakes at Aqueduct in April. Finished sixth in the Bing Crosby at Del Mar last out. Might take a lot of Crazy for him to get up here.

7 Mullikin (Rodolphe Brisset, Flavien Prat 7-2)- This son of Violence has been in the money in twelve of fourteen lifetime starts with five wins. His last victory came in this race last year. Great jockey and a horse for your trifecta and superfecta, just not sure he wins this year.

8 Scotland (Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado 12-1)- Son of Good Magic will be making his second start of the year in this one. With no graded stakes wins to his credit, the bagpipes will be howling if he comes home first.

9 Over and Ollie (Rick Dutrow, Jose Ortiz 30-1)– Four wins in twelve lifetime starts but never raced in graded stakes company. Why the decision to jump off the bridge into the fast-flowing Hudson River? Ollie is three for three lifetime at Saratoga and it ain’t Over until it’s Over…HMMMMMMM

10 Hold My Bourbon (Saffie Joseph, Luis Saez 30-1)- Son of Anchor Down has won twice in five starts this year including his last start which was at Saratoga on August 2. Having never raced in graded stakes company, this is a big ask and might require a double shot to say the least.

11 Doc Sullivan (John Ortiz, Joel Rosario 20-1)- A New York-bred hoping to make his mark. Won his last start at Saratoga on July 31 at this same distance. Also won another race at same distance at the Spa. Always seems to be there with twelve top three finishes in fifteen starts. A live longshot for the superfecta.