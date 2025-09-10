Granthera Strengthens Position in Microfinance and Digital Asset Markets with Institutional Approach

LONDON, ENGLAND, September 10th, 2025, Chainwire
Granthera has expanded its activities in the microfinance and digital asset sectors, continuing to apply an institutional framework centered on risk management, operational transparency, and adherence to internal procedures.
One of the company’s recent initiatives involved a transaction with an investment fund, in which Granthera provided financing secured by a share in a company whose stocks were traded within a closed market segment. The transaction included a full due diligence process, covering legal review, liquidity assessment, and the development of a pre-approved exit strategy.
In line with the planned model, the asset was liquidated within three months. The financial results of the project were allocated among the partners in accordance with internal regulations, underscoring Granthera’s commitment to corporate governance standards and procedural compliance.
Granthera continues to develop an ecosystem that integrates microfinance instruments, traditional and digital financial tools, and blockchain-based projects, while maintaining a strong focus on compliance and regulatory frameworks.
Further information on investment projects, transaction structures, and corporate documentation is available on the company’s official website in the “Documents” section.
About Granthera
Granthera is a financial company engaged in the development of solutions across the microfinance and digital asset sectors. The company applies an institutional approach to its activities, emphasizing risk management, operational transparency, and compliance with regulatory and internal standards. Granthera’s ecosystem incorporates traditional and digital financial instruments as well as blockchain-based initiatives, with a focus on structured processes and corporate governance.
