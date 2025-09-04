Grayscale adds options spin to Ethereum with launch of ETCO ETF

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/04 21:27
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004984-%21,48
FUND
FUND$0,021+%7,14

Grayscale is leveraging its own ecosystem to launch the ETCO fund, a strategy that writes call options on its existing Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETFs, creating a new product designed to generate yield from volatility.

Summary
  • Grayscale launched the Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ETCO) on NYSE Arca, an income-oriented fund that writes call options on its Ethereum trusts.
  • The ETF targets yield generation from volatility, with biweekly payouts, and starts trading with $1.4 million AUM.

On September 4, Grayscale Investments announced the launch of its Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF on NYSE Arca. The actively managed fund, trading under the ticker ETCO, will not hold Ether directly.

Instead, it will employ a strategy of writing, or selling, call options on spot Ethereum ETFs, primarily targeting the asset manager’s Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETH.

The primary objective is to generate income from the premiums collected from these options, with distributions to shareholders targeted on a biweekly basis. Notably, the fund joins Grayscale’s existing income-focused lineup, including a similar Bitcoin covered call ETF, as the firm broadens its push into yield-oriented strategies.

Why Grayscale is betting on Ethereum income

Grayscale framed the launch of ETCO around Ethereum’s position as the second largest crypto asset by market cap and a natural fit for income experimentation. The firm said it is targeting investors who want to complement their existing spot Ethereum exposure with a potential income component, moving beyond a simple accumulation thesis.

According to the firm, the fund prioritizes income by systematically writing, or selling, call options near current spot prices on Ethereum ETPs. This approach is designed to capitalize on market volatility and time decay, theta, to collect premium. The method also introduces a potential buffer, as the income generated from selling calls may help mitigate the impact of minor price declines in the underlying assets.

The fund commenced trading with approximately $1.4 million in assets under management, a starting figure that reflects initial market appetite for this novel strategy. Its success will be closely watched as a barometer for demand for complex crypto yield products in the regulated ETF wrapper.

Meanwhile, Ethereum itself continues to hold its ground in broader markets. As of press time, the asset traded at $4,410 after gaining about 1% in the last 24 hours, according to crypto.news data.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0,01343-%0,95
MAY
MAY$0,04311+%1,24
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,12-%15,90
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0,15527-%3,49
Oasis
ROSE$0,02353-%4,85
Major
MAJOR$0,15741+%1,80
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0,2804-%4,59
RealLink
REAL$0,059-%3,78
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,14099-%1,74
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers