Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF Debuts Post-SEC Approval

Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High
The post Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin ETPs saw a net inflow of 20,685 BTC last week, driven mostly by U.S. ETFs. The recent uptick in investor risk appetite is driven by rate cut expectations and new crypto IPOs. Despite institutional demand outpacing new Bitcoin supply, realized and implied volatility remain historically low. Bitcoin exchange-traded products globally logged net inflows of 20,685 BTC last week, the strongest weekly intake since July 22, according to digital assets firm K33 Research. The renewed momentum lifted U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs’ combined holdings to 1.32 million BTC, surpassing the previous peak set on July 30. U.S. Bitcoin ETF products contributed nearly 97% of last week’s 20,685 BTC ETP inflows, highlighting the surge in demand ahead of the FOMC meeting. Bitcoin ETF inflows “tend to be one of the key determinants of Bitcoin’s performance,” André Dragosch, head of research for Europe at Bitwise Investments, told Decrypt, adding that the “percentage share of Bitcoin’s performance explained by changes in ETP flows” has reached a new all-time high. Compared with Ethereum ETF flows, “there appears to be a ‘re-rotation’ from Ethereum back to Bitcoin in terms of investor flows,” Dragosch said, citing their data. “Over the past week, flows into Bitcoin ETFs have surpassed new supply growth by a factor of 8.93 times, a key tailwind for Bitcoin’s recent performance.” Analysts at K33 agree, writing that flows have been a key driver of bitcoin’s strength since ETF approvals earlier last year, and the latest surge signals an acceleration in demand that could underpin further price support. In the last 30 days, investors accumulated roughly 22,853 BTC via various products, outpacing the new supply of 14,056 BTC. This rising risk appetite for Bitcoin has supported the recent recovery, Bitwise noted in its Monday report. Fidelity’s FBTC product accounted for a substantial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:19