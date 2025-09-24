The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Gain SEC Generic Listing Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has allowed NYSE Arca to amend how two major Ethereum products are listed. On September 19, 2025, NYSE Arca filed to shift the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF from Rule 8.201-E (Non-Generic) to Rule 8.201-E (Generic). NYSE Arca Aligns Grayscale Ethereum ETFs With SEC’s Streamlined Rules The SEC has now published the notice of filing, confirming that the rule change has become effective immediately. This adjustment means both ETFs can now trade under generic listing standards. Previously, each required separate SEC approvals to be listed. Under the new framework, they can continue trading without case-by-case authorization. NYSE Arca pursued the shift even though both funds already had approval orders. Recently, the SEC confirmed that faster crypto ETF approval timelines will now apply to a wider range of products, including XRP, SHIB, and HBAR, under the same rule framework. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF was first approved in May 2024, and the Mini Trust ETF received approval in July 2024. Those approvals tied the funds to conditions in the original orders. By moving them under the new generic rule, NYSE Arca ensures the ETFs operate under the same streamlined standards now available to other commodity-based trust shares. This prevents delays from repeat filings and aligns the funds with the SEC’s new regulatory framework. The change follows a broader policy shift. Recently, the SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. Also, these standards allow qualifying products to be listed without needing separate approval orders. This means Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs can continue to trade smoothly, but will now operate under a more clearly-defined rule set. SEC Waives Waiting Period, Emphasizes Oversight and Investor Protection According to NYSE Arca, the move would eliminate unnecessary barriers as operations are subject to… The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Gain SEC Generic Listing Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has allowed NYSE Arca to amend how two major Ethereum products are listed. On September 19, 2025, NYSE Arca filed to shift the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF from Rule 8.201-E (Non-Generic) to Rule 8.201-E (Generic). NYSE Arca Aligns Grayscale Ethereum ETFs With SEC’s Streamlined Rules The SEC has now published the notice of filing, confirming that the rule change has become effective immediately. This adjustment means both ETFs can now trade under generic listing standards. Previously, each required separate SEC approvals to be listed. Under the new framework, they can continue trading without case-by-case authorization. NYSE Arca pursued the shift even though both funds already had approval orders. Recently, the SEC confirmed that faster crypto ETF approval timelines will now apply to a wider range of products, including XRP, SHIB, and HBAR, under the same rule framework. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF was first approved in May 2024, and the Mini Trust ETF received approval in July 2024. Those approvals tied the funds to conditions in the original orders. By moving them under the new generic rule, NYSE Arca ensures the ETFs operate under the same streamlined standards now available to other commodity-based trust shares. This prevents delays from repeat filings and aligns the funds with the SEC’s new regulatory framework. The change follows a broader policy shift. Recently, the SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. Also, these standards allow qualifying products to be listed without needing separate approval orders. This means Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs can continue to trade smoothly, but will now operate under a more clearly-defined rule set. SEC Waives Waiting Period, Emphasizes Oversight and Investor Protection According to NYSE Arca, the move would eliminate unnecessary barriers as operations are subject to…

Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Gain SEC Generic Listing Approval

2025/09/24 05:04
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has allowed NYSE Arca to amend how two major Ethereum products are listed. On September 19, 2025, NYSE Arca filed to shift the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF from Rule 8.201-E (Non-Generic) to Rule 8.201-E (Generic).

NYSE Arca Aligns Grayscale Ethereum ETFs With SEC’s Streamlined Rules

The SEC has now published the notice of filing, confirming that the rule change has become effective immediately. This adjustment means both ETFs can now trade under generic listing standards. Previously, each required separate SEC approvals to be listed. Under the new framework, they can continue trading without case-by-case authorization.

NYSE Arca pursued the shift even though both funds already had approval orders. Recently, the SEC confirmed that faster crypto ETF approval timelines will now apply to a wider range of products, including XRP, SHIB, and HBAR, under the same rule framework.

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF was first approved in May 2024, and the Mini Trust ETF received approval in July 2024. Those approvals tied the funds to conditions in the original orders.

By moving them under the new generic rule, NYSE Arca ensures the ETFs operate under the same streamlined standards now available to other commodity-based trust shares. This prevents delays from repeat filings and aligns the funds with the SEC’s new regulatory framework.

The change follows a broader policy shift. Recently, the SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares.

Also, these standards allow qualifying products to be listed without needing separate approval orders. This means Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs can continue to trade smoothly, but will now operate under a more clearly-defined rule set.

SEC Waives Waiting Period, Emphasizes Oversight and Investor Protection

According to NYSE Arca, the move would eliminate unnecessary barriers as operations are subject to consistent market regulations. Also, it mentioned that the change makes trading Ethereum-based products more transparent and efficient.

In addition, the SEC chose not to place the amendment on a 30-day wait. Instead, the amendment takes effect immediately. The waiver was issued by the SEC since the change is beneficial to the public and does not cause regulatory risks.

However, the SEC recently delayed its decision on Grayscale’s Cardano ETF. This shows that other crypto assets are still facing extended review period while these Ethereum products have gained quick approval under the new framework.

The filing emphasized that the funds must still comply with strict oversight. They must adhere to the entire demands of the generic rule.

This includes safety protocols to prevent fraud and manipulations. The SEC also retains the mandate to halt the rule change process as it sees appropriate.

Source: https://coingape.com/grayscale-ethereum-etfs-gain-sec-generic-listing-approval/

