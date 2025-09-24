TLDR The SEC approved Grayscale Ethereum ETFs to operate under new generic listing standards. Both the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Mini Trust ETF no longer require individual SEC approval. NYSE Arca’s move streamlines the trading process and reduces delays for Ethereum-based products. The SEC’s decision is part of a broader shift toward faster crypto [...] The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Secure Faster Approval Under New SEC Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR The SEC approved Grayscale Ethereum ETFs to operate under new generic listing standards. Both the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Mini Trust ETF no longer require individual SEC approval. NYSE Arca’s move streamlines the trading process and reduces delays for Ethereum-based products. The SEC’s decision is part of a broader shift toward faster crypto [...] The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Secure Faster Approval Under New SEC Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.

Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Secure Faster Approval Under New SEC Rules

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/24 04:45
TLDR

  • The SEC approved Grayscale Ethereum ETFs to operate under new generic listing standards.
  • Both the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Mini Trust ETF no longer require individual SEC approval.
  • NYSE Arca’s move streamlines the trading process and reduces delays for Ethereum-based products.
  • The SEC’s decision is part of a broader shift toward faster crypto ETF approval timelines.
  • The rule change aims to enhance market transparency and efficiency for investors.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a significant change for the Grayscale Ethereum ETFs. On September 19, 2025, the SEC allowed NYSE Arca to move both the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF under new generic listing standards. This shift removes the need for individual SEC approvals for these products.

Grayscale Ethereum ETFs and Mini Trust ETF Transition to New Framework

The SEC’s decision to approve the change means that both Grayscale Ethereum ETFs will now operate under more streamlined standards. Previously, each ETF required separate SEC approval to list. Moving to the new framework allows them to trade under the same generic listing standards as other commodity-based trust shares.

NYSE Arca initiated the change despite the fact that both Ethereum products were already approved. Under the new rules, these products no longer require case-by-case approval.

This adjustment is part of a broader policy shift within the SEC. Recently, the SEC approved similar generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. These standards help ensure consistent market regulations and transparency, benefiting both investors and issuers.

SEC’s Fast-Track Approval Process for Crypto ETFs

The SEC’s move to approve Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs quickly follows a recent announcement. The SEC confirmed that crypto ETF approval timelines would be accelerated for more products, including XRP, SHIB, and HBAR. This broader policy shift signals a faster approval process for certain crypto products, though other assets still face extended reviews.

The SEC’s decision to allow these Ethereum ETFs to operate under the new framework emphasizes efficiency and transparency.

The move also reduces the regulatory burden on the funds, aligning them with other commodities listed under the same rule set.

Despite the rapid approval, Grayscale’s Cardano ETF has not received similar treatment. The SEC recently delayed its decision on this product, indicating that some crypto assets may still face longer reviews. The shift in regulatory framework, however, shows a positive trend for the Grayscale Ethereum ETFs.

The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Secure Faster Approval Under New SEC Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.

