Grayscale Files for First-Ever Chainlink (LINK) ETF With SEC

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/08 23:50
Bitcoin
BTC$112,329.37+1.00%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006201+0.82%
Chainlink
LINK$23.07+3.87%
Everscale
EVER$0.01301-8.25%
Hedera
HBAR$0.2265+3.86%
  • SEC records confirm Grayscale has submitted paperwork to create a Chainlink exchange-traded fund.
  • This comes as the SEC has pushed back its timeline on two altcoin ETF applications: Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot.

After finally securing long-awaited Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval in 2024 to convert its flagship Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trusts into spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset investment manager, is now turning its attention to the altcoin market.

The firm has recently filed for spot ETFs tied to Avalanche (AVAX )and Dogecoin (DOGE). These are adding to earlier applications that are tied to Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC),  and Solana (SOL). On top of that, Grayscale has just introduced a new product: the Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ETCO).

Now, Grayscale is turning its attention to Chainlink (LINK). The firm has filed for a new Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF, a conversion of its existing Chainlink Trust. If approved, the fund would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK, giving traditional investors direct exposure to LINK, the native token that powers Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network.

As per the filing, Coinbase Custody Trust Company is set to act as the custodian.

ETF Cash-Based Structure

One of the more interesting details in the filing is that the fund may stake a portion of its LINK holdings, provided tax and regulatory conditions allow it. Staking would be handled through third-party providers, while the underlying assets remain securely in custodian wallets. Any rewards earned could either be retained, sold, or distributed back to investors,  a move that could introduce an additional yield component to the ETF.

Similar to existing spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the proposed Chainlink ETF would process creations and redemptions in cash rather than in-kind transfers. This structure is designed to keep things more straightforward for both regulators and market participants.

Grayscale isn’t the only one chasing Chainlink exposure. Crypto News Flash reported on August 26 that Bitwise filed to launch its own spot Chainlink ETF. Unlike Grayscale, however, Bitwise’s filing made no mention of staking LINK, despite the SEC recently clarifying that staking activity does not necessarily conflict with federal securities laws.

As financial institutions show more interest in the crypto market, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has once again pushed back its decision on altcoin ETFs. According to the latest filings, Canary’s spot HBAR ETF faces another delay.

The SEC had already postponed the approval in April and June, and now it’s extending the review by an additional 60 days, setting November 8 as the final deadline to either approve or reject the fund. The regulator also extended the timeline for Grayscale’s Polkadot (DOT) ETF, aligning its decision date with the same November 8 deadline.

Meanwhile, LINK continues to gain ground. CNF highlights recent positive developments, including the Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov’s meetings with SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and senior White House policymakers, where discussions focused on strengthening the U.S. role in tokenized assets through proper regulation and compliance.

Given Chainlink’s leadership in tokenization, LINK is increasingly being positioned as a strong candidate for the projected $30 trillion market.

Market watchers are optimistic, with forecasts suggesting Chainlink’s total value locked (TVL) could surge to $52.7 billion by the end of 2025. So far this year, LINK has already delivered gains of 125%. At press time, it remains up 3.85% over the past 24 hours, trading at $23.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0231+1.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.01315-7.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033-0.19%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Binance will launch TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and start an airdrop activity; Genesis sued its parent company DCG to recover more than US$1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internal transfers during its insolvency; JPMorgan Chase CEO: Customers will be allowed to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services for it.
Union
U$0.0106-9.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09923-1.77%
TOKYO GAMES TOKEN
TGT$0.003189+1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/20 18:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week