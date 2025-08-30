Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs After 19b-4 Moves

TLDR

Grayscale has filed registration statements with the SEC for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs.

The Polkadot ETF will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT, tracking the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate.

The Cardano ETF will list on NYSE Arca under the ticker GADA, following the CoinDesk Cardano Price Index.

Both ETFs will hold the underlying assets in custody with Coinbase and will not use leverage or derivatives.

These filings follow earlier 19b-4 submissions in February 2025, positioning the products for regulatory review.

Grayscale has filed registration statements with the SEC for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). These filings follow Grayscale’s earlier 19b-4 submissions in February 2025. The proposed ETFs aim to offer investors direct exposure to these altcoins.

Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETF

Grayscale has submitted a registration for the Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF. This ETF would trade on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT. It will track the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate, offering exposure to Polkadot’s performance. The product will hold Polkadot in custody with Coinbase, and it will not use leverage or derivatives.

Grayscale had already filed for the Polkadot trust in February 2025, when Nasdaq applied for its listing. James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg, explained that these are not new filings but continuations of the previous efforts.

Grayscale also filed for a Cardano ETF under the ticker GADA. The proposed product would list on NYSE Arca and track the CoinDesk Cardano Price Index. Similar to the Polkadot ETF, the Cardano ETF will hold ADA in custody with Coinbase without using leverage or derivatives. Grayscale had already positioned this product for regulatory review through a 19b-4 submission. Other issuers, such as VanEck and Bitwise, are also moving forward with altcoin ETFs, aiming to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The post Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs After 19b-4 Moves appeared first on Blockonomi.