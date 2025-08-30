Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs After 19b-4 Moves

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/30 06:21
INDEX
INDEX$1.139-3.55%
DOT
DOT$3.76-4.52%
TRADE
TRADE$0.12837-7.82%

TLDR

  • Grayscale has filed registration statements with the SEC for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs.
  • The Polkadot ETF will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT, tracking the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate.
  • The Cardano ETF will list on NYSE Arca under the ticker GADA, following the CoinDesk Cardano Price Index.
  • Both ETFs will hold the underlying assets in custody with Coinbase and will not use leverage or derivatives.
  • These filings follow earlier 19b-4 submissions in February 2025, positioning the products for regulatory review.

Grayscale has filed registration statements with the SEC for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). These filings follow Grayscale’s earlier 19b-4 submissions in February 2025. The proposed ETFs aim to offer investors direct exposure to these altcoins.

Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETF

Grayscale has submitted a registration for the Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF. This ETF would trade on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT. It will track the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate, offering exposure to Polkadot’s performance. The product will hold Polkadot in custody with Coinbase, and it will not use leverage or derivatives.

Grayscale had already filed for the Polkadot trust in February 2025, when Nasdaq applied for its listing. James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg, explained that these are not new filings but continuations of the previous efforts.

Grayscale also filed for a Cardano ETF under the ticker GADA. The proposed product would list on NYSE Arca and track the CoinDesk Cardano Price Index. Similar to the Polkadot ETF, the Cardano ETF will hold ADA in custody with Coinbase without using leverage or derivatives. Grayscale had already positioned this product for regulatory review through a 19b-4 submission. Other issuers, such as VanEck and Bitwise, are also moving forward with altcoin ETFs, aiming to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The post Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs After 19b-4 Moves appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Partager
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
SOL
SOL$204.93-3.72%
REAL
REAL$0.05543-4.41%
MEMECOIN
MEMECOIN$0.003006+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
BTC
BTC$108,240.53-3.17%
ALTCOIN
ALTCOIN$0.0005713-9.02%
ETH
ETH$4,341.3-2.59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million