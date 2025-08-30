Grayscale files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs following earlier 19b-4 moves

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:41
SEI
SEI$0.2888-6.26%
Threshold
T$0.01609-2.66%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005126-3.28%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005709-15.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8234-5.01%

Key Takeaways

  • Grayscale has filed S-1s for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs, expanding its single-asset trust lineup.
  • The firm had already submitted 19b-4s earlier this year, with Nasdaq backing the Polkadot trust and NYSE Arca handling Cardano.

Grayscale has filed registration statements with the SEC for exchange-traded funds tied to Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA), expanding its roster of single-asset crypto products.

The proposed Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF would list on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT and track the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate. The Cardano product would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GADA and follow the CoinDesk Cardano Price Index. Both are structured as passive vehicles holding the underlying assets in custody with Coinbase, without using leverage or derivatives.

The filings follow earlier 19b-4 submissions from February 2025, when Nasdaq applied to list the Polkadot trust and NYSE Arca did the same for Cardano. Grayscale had already positioned these products for regulatory review.

James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that these are not brand-new efforts but continuations of filings already in motion.

Since the start of the year, issuers including VanEck, Bitwise, 21Shares, CoinShares, Franklin, and Canary have filed for multiple altcoin ETFs as they look to offer exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The most notable tokens in these applications are Solana, XRP, Cardano, Polkadot, Litecoin, and HBAR, with 21Shares most recently adding a SEI ETF filing yesterday.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/grayscale-files-s-1-polkadot-etf/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany just blew another chance to pull itself out of the ditch. On Friday, new economic data from Destatis showed rising inflation, surging unemployment, and no sign of recovery in sight, as the country braces for the full blowback from Donald Trump’s latest trade squeeze. The inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.07107-3.42%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02494-5.95%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:25
Partager
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3102-3.24%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000414-4.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01862-7.17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Partager
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-5.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004388-5.34%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000066-6.51%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi