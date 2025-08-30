Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs with SEC

Key Points:
  • Grayscale submits S-1 for DOT and ADA ETFs to SEC.
  • Aims to expand altcoin ETF offerings.
  • Potential catalyst for increased institutional interest.

Grayscale has submitted S-1 filings with the SEC to launch Polkadot and Cardano spot ETFs, expanding its product offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

These ETFs could trigger increased institutional interest in altcoins, potentially influencing market dynamics and enhancing regulated access to Polkadot and Cardano for investors.

Grayscale Targets Institutional Investors with Polkadot and Cardano ETFs

Grayscale Investments aims to expand its ETF offerings with spot ETFs for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) through new S-1 filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETFs will target broader institutional access with a passive investment strategy.

Listing plans show the Polkadot ETF will be on Nasdaq and the Cardano ETF on NYSE Arca, with Coinbase serving as the custodian. This structure provides regulated access to DOT and ADA, signaling greater institutional interest.

Market reactions have been subtle, though previous altcoin ETFs soared with increased attention. As of now, no major statements from Grayscale, Coinbase, or notable analysts like James Seyffart.

Historical Impact of ETFs on Cryptocurrency Valuation

Did you know? The launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs significantly increased trading volumes and prices. Though DOT and ADA face no guarantees of similar trends, historical patterns show potential for market growth.

CoinMarketCap reports Polkadot (DOT) at $3.75 with a market cap of $6.05 billion as of August 30, 2025. Trading volume hit $451.78 million, reflecting a 4.58% daily drop. Notably, DOT’s price gain was 9.95% over the past 60 days.

Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu experts state the SEC’s decision on these filings could influence altcoin ETF development across the U.S. The rise of altcoin ETFs may result in substantial capital entering the crypto market, potentially reinforcing altcoin adoption in traditional financial markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-polkadot-cardano-etfs-sec/

