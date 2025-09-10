Grayscale Files S-1 for Hedera ETF, S-3s for Litecoin and BCH With SEC

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/10 17:16
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$585.4-0.17%
XRP
XRP$2.976-1.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03643+0.30%
  • Grayscale filed new ETF documents for Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, aiming for broader access.
  • SEC backlog grows with 92 pending crypto ETF proposals, heavy interest in Solana and XRP.

Grayscale has stepped up its push into exchange-traded funds, submitting three applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The company filed an S-1 for Hedera (HBAR) and S-3 forms for Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The filings outline Grayscale’s plan to change its existing Trust products for these tokens into ETFs, a process it already used with Bitcoin and Ethereum during 2024. This conversion would allow easier trading of these assets on widely used exchanges and improve access for both institutional and retail investors.

Earlier in 2025, Nasdaq had already submitted a 19b-4 application to list Grayscale’s Hedera Trust. That effort was referenced in the S-1 registration for HBAR. The filing states,

Grayscale’s Growing Push in Altcoin ETFs

Alongside the Hedera filing, the New York Stock Exchange moved to convert the firm’s Litecoin Trust into an ETF. In the Litecoin prospectus, Grayscale highlighted: 

The filing for a Bitcoin Cash ETF also followed this approach, submitted under proposed Generic Listing Standards that still await regulatory approval. None of the 19b-4 applications connected with these products has received approval to date.

In a recent update, CNF reported that Grayscale has also applied for a Chainlink ETF, aiming to qualify for a NYSE Arca listing without the need for a standalone 19b-4 application. The firm stated, 

SEC Backlog Grows to 92 Pending ETF Applications

The SEC is facing a large number of applications for digital asset ETFs in 2025. By July 31, at least 31 proposals for “spot altcoin ETFs” had been submitted. These include tokens such as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Avalanche, and BNB.

By August 29, the number of pending crypto-related ETF products had reached 92, waiting for the SEC to make a decision. Most of the institutional interest focused on Solana, with eight applications filed, while XRP had seven applications.

Grayscale has reasons to move forward despite delays. In 2024, after legal battles with regulators, its Bitcoin Trust became the first US spot Bitcoin ETF on NYSE Arca. With its new filings, the company is now trying to bring the same success to other major digital assets.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011238+55.86%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins