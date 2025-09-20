The post Grayscale Launches Bitcoin and Four Altcoin ETF! “First of Its Kind in the US!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency-focused investment firms, announced the launch of an ETF that includes Bitcoin and four altcoins. Grayscale announced today that the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), formerly known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, has begun trading on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset ETP, the first of its kind in the United States. GDLC was introduced as the first multi-asset crypto ETP offering investments in the five largest and most liquid cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). Focusing on BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and XRP, GDLC offers investment opportunities for over 90% of the asset class’s market capitalization, making it an attractive option for investors seeking broad participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. “GDLC offers broad exposure to the crypto asset class, focusing on the most current market leaders: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA. In this context, GDLC offers exposure to over 90% of the crypto market capitalization through a single fund.” Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg said: “Today’s listing marks a historic milestone for the entire crypto ETP world. For nearly a decade, the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has been meeting the growing demand from investors for diverse crypto exposure, as investors increasingly turn to ETP suites for their crypto exposure. GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet this demand, providing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.” Introducing Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: $GDLC), our newest fund tracking the 5 most established (largest and most liquid) cryptocurrencies.¹ $GDLC offers broad exposure to the crypto asset class while focusing on the most current market leaders #Bitcoin, #Ethereum,… pic.twitter.com/ev1t7aSjyP — Grayscale (@Grayscale) September 19, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics… The post Grayscale Launches Bitcoin and Four Altcoin ETF! “First of Its Kind in the US!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency-focused investment firms, announced the launch of an ETF that includes Bitcoin and four altcoins. Grayscale announced today that the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), formerly known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, has begun trading on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset ETP, the first of its kind in the United States. GDLC was introduced as the first multi-asset crypto ETP offering investments in the five largest and most liquid cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). Focusing on BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and XRP, GDLC offers investment opportunities for over 90% of the asset class’s market capitalization, making it an attractive option for investors seeking broad participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. “GDLC offers broad exposure to the crypto asset class, focusing on the most current market leaders: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA. In this context, GDLC offers exposure to over 90% of the crypto market capitalization through a single fund.” Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg said: “Today’s listing marks a historic milestone for the entire crypto ETP world. For nearly a decade, the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has been meeting the growing demand from investors for diverse crypto exposure, as investors increasingly turn to ETP suites for their crypto exposure. GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet this demand, providing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.” Introducing Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: $GDLC), our newest fund tracking the 5 most established (largest and most liquid) cryptocurrencies.¹ $GDLC offers broad exposure to the crypto asset class while focusing on the most current market leaders #Bitcoin, #Ethereum,… pic.twitter.com/ev1t7aSjyP — Grayscale (@Grayscale) September 19, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics…

Grayscale Launches Bitcoin and Four Altcoin ETF! “First of Its Kind in the US!”

2025/09/20 09:59
Grayscale, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency-focused investment firms, announced the launch of an ETF that includes Bitcoin and four altcoins.

Grayscale announced today that the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), formerly known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, has begun trading on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset ETP, the first of its kind in the United States.

GDLC was introduced as the first multi-asset crypto ETP offering investments in the five largest and most liquid cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Focusing on BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and XRP, GDLC offers investment opportunities for over 90% of the asset class’s market capitalization, making it an attractive option for investors seeking broad participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg said: “Today’s listing marks a historic milestone for the entire crypto ETP world. For nearly a decade, the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has been meeting the growing demand from investors for diverse crypto exposure, as investors increasingly turn to ETP suites for their crypto exposure. GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet this demand, providing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.”

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/grayscale-launches-bitcoin-and-four-altcoin-etf-first-of-its-kind-in-the-us/

