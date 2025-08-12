Grayscale Launches DeepBook and Walrus Trust, Deploying Key Protocols for the Sui Ecosystem

PANews reported on August 12th that Grayscale announced the establishment of two single-asset trusts, DeepBook and Walrus , which hold the native tokens of the Sui blockchain, DEEP and WAL , respectively. DeepBook provides a liquidity layer for decentralized financial applications on the Sui network, while Walrus focuses on on-chain data storage and privacy, supporting cross-chain applications. The two tokens have a market capitalization of $ 372 million ( DEEP ranks 226th ) and $ 559 million ( WAL ranks 168th ), respectively. Their prices have fallen by approximately 5% and 3% , respectively, over the past 24 hours. The trust products are open only to qualified investors with daily subscriptions and do not promise secondary market trading.