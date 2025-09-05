The post Grayscale Launches Exclusive SXT Trust appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Grayscale announced the launch of the Space and Time Trust, a private placement for accredited investors. This trust offers exposure to the SXT token, which powers the Space and Time blockchain, a network built for real-time, verifiable data processing. Backed by Microsoft, Space and Time combines blockchain security with enterprise-level data architecture to support Web 3.0 and AI applications. The trust allows investors to access this innovative project through a regulated investment vehicle.