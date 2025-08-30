Grayscale Moves Forward with Polkadot and Cardano Spot ETFs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 12:44
U
U$0.0157+42.72%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00207761-2.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005254+0.55%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005791-7.74%
Capverse
CAP$0.0708+1.07%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001173-11.47%
Key Points:
  • Grayscale files for Polkadot and Cardano spot ETFs with U.S. SEC.
  • No statements from Polkadot or Cardano project leaders yet.
  • Passive ETFs aim to broaden regulated altcoin investment options.

Grayscale has filed for spot ETFs for Polkadot and Cardano with the U.S. SEC, aiming to expand regulated altcoin investment options.

The filing signifies increased institutional interest, potentially boosting market sentiment and expanding access to digital assets like DOT and ADA, pending regulatory approval.

Grayscale Targets Nasdaq and NYSE Arca for ETF Listings

Grayscale Investments, a prominent crypto asset manager, is targeting the launch of spot ETFs for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). The registrations, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nominate Coinbase as the asset custodian, confirming CoinDesk as the index provider. Grayscale’s drive into altcoin ETFs reflects industry trends towards broader regulatory acceptance.

These passive ETFs offer direct exposure to Polkadot’s and Cardano’s market movements. The planned listing venues are Nasdaq and NYSE Arca. This strategic expansion implies potential advantages for institutional investors seeking regulated access to these assets.

Community responses are notable by absence, with silence from Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein, Polkadot’s Gavin Wood, and Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson on social media and official channels. The absence of comments might reflect a cautious stance amidst regulatory scrutiny.

Polkadot and Cardano Pricing Amid Grayscale’s ETF Filings

Did you know? The filing reflects a growing trend of crypto ETFs aiming to capture institutional interest, reminiscent of Grayscale’s prior Bitcoin trust vehicles that opened new avenues for digital asset investments.

As of August 30, 2025, Polkadot (DOT) is priced at $3.80 with a market cap of 6.13 billion USD, illustrating minor impacts post-filing. Its 24-hour trading volume is 465.71 million USD, showing a 17.88% change. Market movements depict a 3.69% drop over a day, while 7-day and 90-day trends saw a decline of 7.24% and 7.00%, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap.

Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest these filings might influence regulated altcoin products, much like previous Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF precedents. Continued monitoring of SEC’s regulatory responses is essential for assessing the ripple effects on broader cryptocurrency markets and investor sentiment.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-polkadot-cardano-spot-etfs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3978-3.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001786-2.51%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01311-0.98%
MAY
MAY$0.04419-1.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0687--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0043--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003358+21.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001024+2.40%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop