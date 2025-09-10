Grayscale Plans to Stake All ADA in its Cardano ETF: $1 Resistance Looms

TLDR:

  • Grayscale plans to stake all ADA held in its Cardano ETF if regulators approve staking.
  • Staking rewards from the Cardano ETF would flow back to the fund, potentially boosting $GADA value.
  • Cardano price presses long-term $1 resistance, with a breakout opening $1.5–$2 potential range.
  • $ADA trades at $0.8916, gaining 6.92% over the past week amid ETF staking news.

Grayscale has plans to stake all ADA held in its Cardano ETF, potentially altering the fund’s earnings structure. Regulators must approve this move before staking rewards can flow directly back into the fund. 

The update comes as ADA tests long-term resistance around $1. Traders are monitoring price action closely, anticipating a breakout that could target $1.5–$2. If approved, staking could meaningfully influence both fund performance and market sentiment.

Grayscale Cardano ETF Staking Plans

Grayscale revealed its intention to stake all ADA inside its Cardano ETF, GADA, according to a tweet from Mintern (@MinswapIntern). 

The firm stated that staking rewards would return directly to the fund, after deducting fees. This approach could enhance the fund’s value for shareholders. However, approval from regulators is required before the plan can be implemented.

Analysts note that staking returns vary depending on network activity and market conditions. For $GADA holders, these rewards could provide additional yield beyond the ETF’s price performance

Grayscale’s plan mirrors broader trends of crypto ETFs seeking to generate returns from active network participation. Investors are already discussing the potential impact on the ETF’s long-term performance.

The firm’s announcement adds clarity on how institutional crypto funds can participate in staking protocols. Previously, many ETFs avoided staking due to regulatory uncertainty. Grayscale’s move could set a precedent for similar products in the market.

Regulators will assess whether distributing staking rewards aligns with ETF compliance rules. If approved, this could encourage other fund managers to explore staking within their crypto products. Meanwhile, $GADA investors may benefit from compounded rewards, which could alter market dynamics.

Cardano Price Eyes $1 Resistance Breakout

ADA is currently testing a major resistance level near $1, according to chart analysis by Anup Dhungana (@CryptoAnup). The asset has repeatedly approached this threshold since late 2022 without a clean breakout. 

Higher lows suggest that upward momentum is gradually building. Traders are watching the price closely for signals of a decisive move.

A breakout above $1 could open the way toward $1.5–$2, aligning with the analyst’s projections. The recent price consolidation just below resistance is typical before a potential upward surge. Volume and market participation will be critical to sustaining any breakout.

ADA’s current trading price stands at $0.8916, with a 24-hour volume of $1.62 billion, reflecting a 1.66% gain over the past day. Over the past seven days, the token has risen 6.92%, indicating growing interest ahead of a possible breakout. Investors are weighing the combination of ETF staking and price momentum.

Technical observers note that repeated tests of resistance may signal an approaching trend shift. If ADA manages a decisive move above $1, short-term traders could anticipate further upside. This aligns with growing attention from institutional players, including Grayscale’s staking announcement.

Cardano price on CoinGecko

The post Grayscale Plans to Stake All ADA in its Cardano ETF: $1 Resistance Looms appeared first on Blockonomi.

