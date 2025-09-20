Grayscale Pushes Dogecoin ETF Plans Forward

Grayscale has taken another step toward expanding its product suite, filing an amended S-1 to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a listed exchange-traded fund.

The revision comes just weeks after its initial application and reflects ongoing discussions with regulators about how a Dogecoin ETF could fit into the SEC’s evolving framework for digital assets.

Sponsored

Sponsored

If the proposal is cleared, the fund would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GDOG, with Coinbase lined up as both prime broker and custodian.

The amendment reflects Grayscale’s intent to keep pace with competitors, particularly as investor appetite for meme-coin-linked vehicles grows.

That urgency was evident in Rex Shares’ Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF, which immediately drew heavy interest at its launch.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported that DOJE traded nearly $6 million within the first hour and closed at $17 million in volume, ranking among the top five ETF debuts of 2025.

The strong showing illustrates how speculative assets like Dogecoin can still generate outsized demand when offered through regulated products.

Sponsored

Sponsored

GDLC’s Strong Market Debut

Notably, Grayscale’s rollout of the CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) reinforced the rising interest in the crypto market.

The fund, designed to track the five largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, attracted $22 million in inflows on its first trading day.

Balchunas noted that while these figures fall short of Bitcoin ETF records, they still far outpace the average ETF launch, highlighting the growing willingness of investors to allocate through regulated crypto baskets.

Meanwhile, the results also align with broader regulatory developments that have made the emerging industry attractive.

The SEC recently introduced a Generic Listing Standard for crypto ETFs, a rule designed to shorten approval times and bypass the traditional 240-day waiting period for filings that meet core requirements.

Market analysts believe this adjustment could unlock more than 100 new applications within a year, setting the stage for intensified competition among issuers.