Grayscale Seeks SEC Nod for Bitcoin Cash and Hedera ETFs

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/10 04:55
Grayscale filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday for three crypto exchange-traded funds, expanding its roster of potential offerings as issuers jockey for regulatory approval.


The asset manager submitted an S-1 registration for a Litecoin (LTC) ETF, a move that follows its earlier bid to convert the Grayscale Litecoin Trust into an ETF.


At the same time, it lodged S-3 filings for exchange-traded funds tied to Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Hedera (HBAR). If approved, the products would join a lineup that already includes spot bitcoin and ether ETFs launched last year.


The filings underscore Grayscale’s push to diversify its crypto-linked investment products while regulators weigh how far to open the door to such funds. Just a day earlier, the firm sought to convert its Chainlink (LINK) Trust into an ETF, signaling a rapid pace of applications despite regulatory uncertainty.


Grayscale is not alone. Fidelity, VanEck and several other issuers have lined up proposals for digital-asset funds in hopes that the SEC will sign off on more products later this year. Industry executives say broader approval could help mainstream investors gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through regulated markets, while potentially easing concerns about custody and transparency.


For now, the SEC under Chair Paul Atkins has delayed decisions on a range of crypto ETF applications. A green light from regulators would give investors a way to trade crypto exposure alongside traditional securities in brokerage accounts.

