Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF Could Revolutionize Crypto Investing – Here’s How!

2025/09/09 01:20
  • Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF could reshape crypto investment opportunities for investors.
  • Chainlink’s partnership with U.S. Department of Commerce brings economic transparency.
  • Staking in Grayscale’s ETF could offer extra yield for investors.

Grayscale has taken a significant step in the crypto investment world by filing an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on Chainlink (LINK). If approved, the fund would provide investors with direct exposure to LINK, the cryptocurrency behind the Chainlink decentralized oracle network, which enables secure connections between blockchains and real-world data.


The Chainlink ETF: A New Era of Crypto Investment

Grayscale’s proposed Chainlink ETF would convert the existing Chainlink Trust, opening the door for broader access to the digital asset. If approved, the fund will be listed on NYSE Arca with a ticker GLNK. Coinbase Custody Trust Company would essentially serve as the custodian, guaranteeing the safe management of assets.


One of the peculiarities of the proposed ETF is the opportunity to be staked. Grayscale will post a part of its LINK holdings to the stake, subject to tax and regulatory approval. Staking may make investors earn more yield and give them extra returns. This would be done using providers; however, assets would be secure in custodian wallets as rewards are held or sold.


Chainlink Partners with U.S. Department of Commerce

Chainlink has also partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring critical economic data onto the blockchain for the first time. Key indicators like Real GDP and the PCE Price Index from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will be integrated into Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network.


This cooperation guarantees that the economic data will be transparent, safe, and impossible to alter, providing trustworthy information to the market participants.


Grayscale’s Strategic Expansion into Crypto ETFs

Grayscale’s move into the Chainlink ETF market is part of a larger strategy to diversify its crypto-focused offerings. In 2024, after the SEC approved its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts as spot ETFs, Grayscale has already filed an ETF tied to Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Solana. As the interest in regulated crypto investment products increases, the move will change the way that mainstream investor participants interact with digital assets.


