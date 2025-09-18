Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund approved for trading with new listing standards

Key Takeaways

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for trading with new listing standards.

GDLC becomes the first multi-crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) to include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund was approved for trading today with new generic listing standards. The fund will become the first multi-crypto asset exchange-traded product to include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

The Grayscale team is “working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi crypto asset ETP to market,” according to Peter Mintzberg.

The fund trades under the ticker $GDLC and represents a diversified approach to digital asset investing through a single product structure.