Grayscale’s GDLC Fund, Holding SOL and ADA, Receives SEC Approval for NYSE Listing

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 19:30
Union
U$0.014139+6.47%
Solana
SOL$246.82+4.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,591.48+1.27%
Capverse
CAP$0.15813+1.00%
XRP
XRP$3.124+3.32%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Cardano
ADA$0.9177+5.45%

Grayscale’s GDLC Fund, holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, receives SEC approval to list on NYSE Arca, offering crypto exposure.

 

Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) holds major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The U.S. SEC has approved GDLC to list on NYSE Arca. This gives investors regulated access to a fund with top digital assets.

SEC Approval Paves the Way for NYSE Arca Listing

On September 17, 2025, the SEC officially granted approval for the listing and trading of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on NYSE Arca. 

The fund holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, with Bitcoin making up over 72% of the fund’s holdings. Ethereum follows with a 17% allocation, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano each represent smaller portions.

The approval is expected to facilitate greater access to these major cryptocurrencies for institutional investors through a regulated ETF-like offering. Investors will be able to gain exposure to a diversified set of top crypto assets via this financial product. 

Grayscale’s move to reduce its Bitcoin allocation and increase investments in ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA is also part of a broader strategy to keep pace with market trends and investor interest in these assets.

Grayscale’s Role in Pushing Crypto ETF Development

Grayscale has long been a leader in the crypto ETF space, and its recent approval marks a significant step forward. Earlier in the year, Grayscale’s legal battles helped push the SEC to reconsider its stance on cryptocurrency ETFs. 

ETF experts, like Nate Geraci, have noted that Grayscale’s lawsuit was pivotal in bringing about the approval of spot crypto ETFs. This could pave the way for future multi-asset crypto ETFs that track a variety of digital assets.

The approval of GDLC for listing on NYSE Arca comes as part of a broader trend in which the SEC is becoming more receptive to cryptocurrency investment products. The move follows months of deliberations, which included a temporary stay on the approval earlier this year, while the SEC reviewed its decisions.

With the SEC now allowing the listing, the crypto investment landscape is likely to see more regulated products, making digital assets more accessible to institutional investors.

New SEC Rule Enables Faster Crypto ETF Approvals

A new SEC rule passed on the same day as GDLC’s approval could lead to faster approval times for future crypto ETFs. The SEC’s introduction of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs reduces the approval process from 240 days to 75 days.

These new standards allow exchanges such as NYSE Arca and Nasdaq to list and trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible digital assets without the need for a 19b-4 form.

According to Bloomberg ETF analysts, up to 15 crypto assets are now eligible for faster ETF approval under this new rule.

The accelerated approval process is expected to pave the way for the launch of more than 100 crypto ETFs over the next year. These changes could help bring more liquidity and investor interest to digital assets, making crypto markets even more integrated into traditional finance.

With these new developments, Grayscale’s GDLC fund represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of crypto-based financial products. It also signals the growing regulatory acceptance of cryptocurrency as a viable asset class for institutional investment.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Your daily access to the backroom
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/18 16:53
Partager
Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […] The post Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+1.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01714-2.00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 19:00
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+7.18%
Chainlink
LINK$24.32+6.10%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!