Greeks.live: Groups focus on the increase in Bitcoin inflows and Ethereum outflows from exchanges

PANews reported on August 31st that Greeks.live macroeconomic researcher Adam released a Chinese community briefing, stating: "There is a clear divergence of opinion within the group regarding the current bull market. Some members question whether this halving bull market lacks the get-rich-quick effect of a traditional bull market, while others point out that Bitcoin's rise from $20,000 to $120,000 and Ethereum's rise from $1,400 to $4,900 are significant gains. The group is generally concerned about Ethereum's recent relative strength, as well as the increased inflow of Bitcoin into exchanges and the shifting outflow of Ethereum."