PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Par : PANews
2025/09/27 17:28
