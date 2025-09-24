The post Greentech EcoBooster wins Shell LiveWIRE with blockchain twist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Greentech Ecobooster wins Shell LiveWire with blockchain twist The Philippines’ startup ecosystem is heating up, and it isn’t just about apps and e-commerce anymore. A new wave of innovators proves that real-world problems such as carbon emissions, agricultural waste, and food security can be solved with emerging technology, smart business models, and a passion for sustainability. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> At the center of this movement is Shell LiveWire, Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s flagship entrepreneurship development program. Now in its fifth year in the country, LiveWire provides mentorship, market access, and most importantly, equity-free funding of up to PHP1 million (US$17,508) for winners. The program has already supported 150 startups and community enterprises, creating over 800 jobs during the pandemic. More than a competition, it’s a platform that provides Filipino founders the tools to scale solutions that can change industries. “We’re not merely witnessing a pitch competition,” said Sebastian “Baste” Quiniones, Jr., Executive Director of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. “We’re celebrating a thriving community that champions Filipino ingenuity…homegrown solutions that can drive inclusive growth, not only locally, but throughout Asia and hopefully all around the world.” Fueling the future of innovation. The Shell LiveWIRE program has been supporting businesses with ideas at the cutting edge of innovation. We got an exclusive interview with Sebastian C. Quiñones Jr. to talk about the vision behind the program. Our coverage of this year’s… pic.twitter.com/WpNlwU65Mq — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) September 12, 2025 This year’s finalists: Pili AdheSeal, GreenTech EcoBooster, and AgriDOM show how technology, including blockchain, AI, and advanced engineering, can create businesses that are both profitable and planet-friendly. Turning tree resin into a circular economy Engineer and entrepreneur Mark Kennedy Bantugon leads Pili AdheSeal, which converts agricultural waste from the… The post Greentech EcoBooster wins Shell LiveWIRE with blockchain twist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Greentech Ecobooster wins Shell LiveWire with blockchain twist The Philippines’ startup ecosystem is heating up, and it isn’t just about apps and e-commerce anymore. A new wave of innovators proves that real-world problems such as carbon emissions, agricultural waste, and food security can be solved with emerging technology, smart business models, and a passion for sustainability. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> At the center of this movement is Shell LiveWire, Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s flagship entrepreneurship development program. Now in its fifth year in the country, LiveWire provides mentorship, market access, and most importantly, equity-free funding of up to PHP1 million (US$17,508) for winners. The program has already supported 150 startups and community enterprises, creating over 800 jobs during the pandemic. More than a competition, it’s a platform that provides Filipino founders the tools to scale solutions that can change industries. “We’re not merely witnessing a pitch competition,” said Sebastian “Baste” Quiniones, Jr., Executive Director of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. “We’re celebrating a thriving community that champions Filipino ingenuity…homegrown solutions that can drive inclusive growth, not only locally, but throughout Asia and hopefully all around the world.” Fueling the future of innovation. The Shell LiveWIRE program has been supporting businesses with ideas at the cutting edge of innovation. We got an exclusive interview with Sebastian C. Quiñones Jr. to talk about the vision behind the program. Our coverage of this year’s… pic.twitter.com/WpNlwU65Mq — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) September 12, 2025 This year’s finalists: Pili AdheSeal, GreenTech EcoBooster, and AgriDOM show how technology, including blockchain, AI, and advanced engineering, can create businesses that are both profitable and planet-friendly. Turning tree resin into a circular economy Engineer and entrepreneur Mark Kennedy Bantugon leads Pili AdheSeal, which converts agricultural waste from the…

Greentech EcoBooster wins Shell LiveWIRE with blockchain twist

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:12
Chainbase
C$0.21501+1.14%
Threshold
T$0.0157+0.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.064+6.52%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00172016+0.50%
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1316+9.12%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Greentech Ecobooster wins Shell LiveWire with blockchain twist

The Philippines’ startup ecosystem is heating up, and it isn’t just about apps and e-commerce anymore. A new wave of innovators proves that real-world problems such as carbon emissions, agricultural waste, and food security can be solved with emerging technology, smart business models, and a passion for sustainability.

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

At the center of this movement is Shell LiveWire, Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s flagship entrepreneurship development program. Now in its fifth year in the country, LiveWire provides mentorship, market access, and most importantly, equity-free funding of up to PHP1 million (US$17,508) for winners.

The program has already supported 150 startups and community enterprises, creating over 800 jobs during the pandemic. More than a competition, it’s a platform that provides Filipino founders the tools to scale solutions that can change industries.

“We’re not merely witnessing a pitch competition,” said Sebastian “Baste” Quiniones, Jr., Executive Director of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. “We’re celebrating a thriving community that champions Filipino ingenuity…homegrown solutions that can drive inclusive growth, not only locally, but throughout Asia and hopefully all around the world.”

This year’s finalists: Pili AdheSeal, GreenTech EcoBooster, and AgriDOM show how technology, including blockchain, AI, and advanced engineering, can create businesses that are both profitable and planet-friendly.

Turning tree resin into a circular economy

Engineer and entrepreneur Mark Kennedy Bantugon leads Pili AdheSeal, which converts agricultural waste from the native pili tree into a two-in-one adhesive and sealant. The product is fragrant, non-toxic, and unlike traditional adhesives, its leftover material can be turned into safe fertilizer.

“We recycle and upcycle over 200 million kilograms of annual agricultural pili waste resin into our sustainable product,” Bantugon explained. Their circular economy model incentivizes customers to return packaging for reuse while providing farmers with fertilizers that encourage more pili cultivation. “We are not just producing an eco-friendly product,” he added. “We’re rooting this innovation in environmental, health, social, and economic impact.”

Bantugon also sees a role for emerging tech. “AI can empower our production processes if used mindfully,” he said, highlighting how digital tools can help manage logistics and scale operations efficiently.

Fuel savings powered by blockchain

Transport accounts for nearly a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, and GreenTech EcoBooster is tackling the problem at the engine level. Their three-in-one plug-in boosts power, saves fuel, and slashes emissions, with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) tests showing up to 92% less fuel use and a 25–60% drop in carbon dioxide.

“This isn’t just greenwashing,” said co-founder Rowena Bernardo. “You buy it once and it really solves the problem from the root.” The team began in the motorcycle racing scene but quickly realized the technology’s potential for cars, boats, power generators, and more. Tricycle drivers using the device save between PHP50 ($0.88) and PHP120 ($2.10) per day on fuel, while fishermen spending PHP1,800 ($31.51) on gas per trip can stretch every peso further.

GreenTech is turning to blockchain to manage growth across multiple markets. “That is the technology we’re using for circular economy,” Bernardo explained. Their platform, Partner of the Planet, uses smart contracts to connect creators, businesses, and drivers directly, meaning no middlemen siphoning off data or profits.

“Blockchain ensures easy integration and expansion. Each individual controls their own database; community data isn’t for sale,” she said. It’s a textbook Web3 use case: decentralized, transparent, and empowering for grassroots users.

Drones bring farming into the digital age

Agriculture remains one of the hardest sectors to modernize, but AgriDOM is breaking barriers with a “drone-as-a-service” model. Instead of buying expensive equipment, farmers simply pay per task, making precision farming accessible to even the smallest plots.

“With AgriDOM we’ve proven that technology adoption really makes farming more efficient,” said AgriDOM’s Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Joy Subang. “You can finish a hectare in just five to seven minutes, reducing production costs while increasing yield.” Drone applications cut water use by up to 90% and drastically reduce fertilizer and pesticide needs.

Beyond efficiency, AgriDOM’s drones gather valuable data that can be analyzed with AI to predict crop issues before they happen. “Farmers don’t just address problems, they become scientists,” Subang said, envisioning predictive farming where technology mitigates risk and boosts food security.

Collaboration for a Greener Future

For Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Director and competition judge Jhino Ilano, the event underscored how partnerships across government, academia, and industry are key to scaling these ideas. “Innovation must be present, but at the same time, ensure that people benefit. That’s what truly stands out,” he said.

After intense pitches and neck-and-neck scoring, GreenTech EcoBooster emerged as this year’s champion, taking home PHP1 million ($17,508) in equity-free funding. The two runners-up, Pili AdheSeal and AgriDOM, each received PHP500,000 ($8,754) to develop their solutions further.

GreenTech Ecobooster’s win highlights how blockchain and clean-tech can converge to address one of the planet’s biggest challenges—transport emissions—while creating tangible benefits for everyday Filipinos. And with programs like Shell LiveWire nurturing these bold ideas, the next world-changing innovation might come from the Philippines.

Watch: Inside the Philippine’s blockchain revolution—what you need to know

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/greentech-ecobooster-wins-shell-livewire-with-blockchain-twist-video/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923+2.48%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06357+5.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced