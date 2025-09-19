Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo Transforming Prompts to DeFi Transactions with 1inch and Uniswap Liquidity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:13
Turbo
TURBO$0.004478+5.73%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1349+3.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142038+2.64%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002024-0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.93%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2715+2.80%
  • TEA Turbo integrates native lending via Aave and offers deep liquidity through Uniswap and 1inch.
  • Users may provide final confirmation for execution in their own wallet when the agent has completed the required computations, verified balances, checked liquidity venues, and presented a clear summary.

The DeFi-based platform for deploying and creating AI agents, Griffin AI, announced the launch of TEA Turbo, a Transaction Execution Agent that converts prompts into Ethereum transactions that are ready-to-sign. By combining the ease of natural language with the clarity of dashboards, TEA Turbo integrates native lending via Aave and offers deep liquidity through Uniswap and 1inch.

Users may find transactions tiresome and perplexing due to DeFi’s multi-step procedures, liquidity checks, route comparisons, and clicking error risk. By allowing users to express their planned transactions in simple English and automatically creating an understandable, on-chain plan, TEA Turbo removes friction for them. Users may provide final confirmation for execution in their own wallet when the agent has completed the required computations, verified balances, checked liquidity venues, and presented a clear summary. The end product is an agent that can carry out actual transactions with simple commands like “Deposit idle USDC into Aave” or “Swap 30% of my USDC to ETH.”

Oliver Feldmeier, Founder of Griffin AI stated:

Users may compare prices, deposit or withdraw from Aave pools, transmit tokens with safety checks, move tokens between Uniswap and 1inch, and monitor balances directly in chat at launch. TEA Turbo is now accessible on the Ethereum mainnet via the Griffin AI platform and integrates with MetaMask, WalletConnect, Ledger, and other popular wallets. Although usual network and protocol costs apply, using it on griffinai.io is free.

The user experience should be as simple as possible:

  • State your intent in plain language.
  • TEA Turbo builds the plan: The plan is built by TEA Turbo, which also determines the best liquidity, verifies balances, computes outputs, and presents a proposal that is comprehensible by humans.
  • Approve in your wallet: TEA Turbo cannot operate on its own and never touches user funds. Users verify their wallet transactions.
  • View the outcomes: after signing, balances and statuses are updated.

Griffin AI’s previous TEA Test release was expanded into TEA Turbo. The execution agent now has direct Aave deposits, enhanced routing, and a deterministic reasoning tree that translates typical DeFi flows into quick, predictable actions thanks to the onboarding of 1inch and Uniswap. With a speed increase of 89% from its previous version, from 43.7 to 4.98 seconds, TEA Turbo offers a “prompt → plan → proof → execute” experience.

TEA Turbo is a component of the broader agent ecosystem of Griffin AI, which also consists of the no-code Agent Builder with over 15,000 community-built agents and research agents. Additional networks will be added, new protocols will be integrated, sophisticated transaction kinds will be added, and the interoperability between execution, research, and risk agents will be strengthened in future versions.

Griffin AI is an expert in fusing blockchain technology with artificial intelligence, developing a cutting-edge platform for the deployment, use, and commercialization of decentralized AI agents. Griffin AI offers crucial tools for the creation and commercialization of autonomous AI agents in a DeFi environment, catering to both individual developers and non-technical creators and initiatives. Griffin AI is dedicated to spearheading the DeFAI landscape transition with strong and creative solutions.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/griffin-ai-launches-tea-turbo-transforming-prompts-to-defi-transactions-with-1inch-and-uniswap-liquidity/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can […] The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.013985-3.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0875+1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28135+2.49%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 04:35
Partager
Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Partager
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.000000443+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025