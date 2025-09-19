Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo Transforming Prompts to DeFi Transactions with 1inch and Uniswap Liquidity

TEA Turbo integrates native lending via Aave and offers deep liquidity through Uniswap and 1inch.

The DeFi-based platform for deploying and creating AI agents, Griffin AI, announced the launch of TEA Turbo, a Transaction Execution Agent that converts prompts into Ethereum transactions that are ready-to-sign. By combining the ease of natural language with the clarity of dashboards, TEA Turbo integrates native lending via Aave and offers deep liquidity through Uniswap and 1inch.

Users may find transactions tiresome and perplexing due to DeFi’s multi-step procedures, liquidity checks, route comparisons, and clicking error risk. By allowing users to express their planned transactions in simple English and automatically creating an understandable, on-chain plan, TEA Turbo removes friction for them. Users may provide final confirmation for execution in their own wallet when the agent has completed the required computations, verified balances, checked liquidity venues, and presented a clear summary. The end product is an agent that can carry out actual transactions with simple commands like “Deposit idle USDC into Aave” or “Swap 30% of my USDC to ETH.”

Users may compare prices, deposit or withdraw from Aave pools, transmit tokens with safety checks, move tokens between Uniswap and 1inch, and monitor balances directly in chat at launch. TEA Turbo is now accessible on the Ethereum mainnet via the Griffin AI platform and integrates with MetaMask, WalletConnect, Ledger, and other popular wallets. Although usual network and protocol costs apply, using it on griffinai.io is free.

The user experience should be as simple as possible:

State your intent in plain language.

TEA Turbo builds the plan: The plan is built by TEA Turbo, which also determines the best liquidity, verifies balances, computes outputs, and presents a proposal that is comprehensible by humans.

Approve in your wallet: TEA Turbo cannot operate on its own and never touches user funds. Users verify their wallet transactions.

View the outcomes: after signing, balances and statuses are updated.

Griffin AI’s previous TEA Test release was expanded into TEA Turbo. The execution agent now has direct Aave deposits, enhanced routing, and a deterministic reasoning tree that translates typical DeFi flows into quick, predictable actions thanks to the onboarding of 1inch and Uniswap. With a speed increase of 89% from its previous version, from 43.7 to 4.98 seconds, TEA Turbo offers a “prompt → plan → proof → execute” experience.

TEA Turbo is a component of the broader agent ecosystem of Griffin AI, which also consists of the no-code Agent Builder with over 15,000 community-built agents and research agents. Additional networks will be added, new protocols will be integrated, sophisticated transaction kinds will be added, and the interoperability between execution, research, and risk agents will be strengthened in future versions.

Griffin AI is an expert in fusing blockchain technology with artificial intelligence, developing a cutting-edge platform for the deployment, use, and commercialization of decentralized AI agents. Griffin AI offers crucial tools for the creation and commercialization of autonomous AI agents in a DeFi environment, catering to both individual developers and non-technical creators and initiatives. Griffin AI is dedicated to spearheading the DeFAI landscape transition with strong and creative solutions.