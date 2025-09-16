Griffin AI Officially Launches Agent Builder with 15,000+ Community-Built Agents

2025/09/16 21:47
[PRESS RELEASE – Zurich, Switzerland, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire]

Griffin AI, the platform for deploying and building AI agents in DeFi, announced the official launch of its Agent Builder, a no-code platform for creating and deploying AI agents specifically designed for Web3. Built on Griffin AI’s crypto-native stack, the Agent Builder empowers developers, analysts, and communities to build specialized assistants that combine reasoning with tools, data, and live blockchain signals.

Griffin AI’s Agent Builder was purpose-built to support Web3 research and decision making. Agents can be customized with objectives, guardrails, tone, and knowledge files, specifically integrating directly with crypto data APIs, technical analysis models, and real-time news ingestion.

Agent Builder capacities include:

  • Crypto Data APIs – Real-time token prices, OHLCV history, liquidity, and pair analytics.
  • Technical Analysis Agents – Automated RSI, moving average, and Bollinger Band analysis across mid- and large-cap assets.
  • Web3 News API – Curated, entity-tagged feeds for rapid narrative tracking.
  • Podcast Intelligence – Summarized insights and timestamps from top crypto podcasts.
  • Focused Web Crawlers & Multi-Engine Search – From DAO forums to technical blogs, agents access and rank live information.
  • Knowledge Files – Upload documents to ground responses in specific contexts.

Since its early access release, Griffin AI has attracted more than 265,000 sign-ups, facilitated the creation of 15,000+ community-built agents, and processed over 5.2 million requests. This places Griffin as the fastest growing agent builder for DeFi, driven by the growing demand for intelligent agents that use real-time crypto data.

Beyond building agents, a diverse and growing range of user-built agents are available through the Community Agents Gallery. Some notable agents include Lumina, an AI analyst that detects whether token hype is organic or manipulated; Market Pulse, which matches real-time token movements with breaking news; and the Portfolio Value Reporter, one of the platform’s most widely used tools for tracking wallet performance.

The Griffin AI Agent Builder and Community Agents Showcase are available here. Anyone can start building no-code, crypto-native agents for free in just minutes.

About Griffin AI

Griffin AI specializes in integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating an innovative platform for the deployment, use and monetization of decentralized AI agents. Serving individual developers, non-technical creators and projects alike, Griffin AI provides essential tools for the development and monetization of autonomous AI agents within a DeFi environment. Griffin AI is committed to leading the transformation of the DeFAI landscape through robust and innovative solutions.

